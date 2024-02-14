Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In Canada Reached A New Record US$314.45 Billion At The End Of January

Date 14/02/2024

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in the ETFs industry in Canada reached a new record US$314.45 billion at the end of January. The ETFs industry in Canada gathered net inflows of US$3.42 billion during January. During the month, assets invested in the ETFs industry in Canada increased by 0.3%, going from US$313.48 billion at the end of December to US$314.45 billion, according to ETFGI's January 2024 Canadian ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
 
Highlights

  • Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Canada reached a new record of $314.45 Bn at the end of January beating the previous record of $313.48 Bn at the end of December 2023.
  • Net inflows of $3.42 Bn in January.
  • Net inflows of $3.42 Bn in January are the second highest on record, after net inflows of $4.40 Bn in January 2022, YTD net inflows of $3.17 Bn in January 2020.
  • 19th month of consecutive net inflows.

 


“The S&P 500 increased by 1.68% in January. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 0.31% in January. Hong Kong (down 9.80%) and Korea (down 9.69%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in January. Emerging markets decreased by 3.46% during January. China (down 11.18%) and Chile (down 9.68%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in January”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

The ETFs industry in Canada had 1,117 ETFs, with 1,396 listings, assets of $314.45 Bn, from 40 providers listed on 2 exchanges at the end of January.

During January, ETFs gathered net inflows of $3.42 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $2.09 Bn during January, higher than the $542.67 Mn in net outflows at this point in 2023. Fixed income ETFs had net inflows of $58.53 Mn during January, much higher than the $416.20 Mn in net outflows at the end of January 2023. Active ETFs gathered net inflows of $1.54 Bn during the month, higher than the $850.51 Mn in net inflows in January 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $2.80 Bn during January. Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (VFV CN) gathered $385.32 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets January 2024: Canada

 

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
Jan-24

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
Jan-24

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF

VFV CN

       8,201.72

385.32

             385.32

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB CN

       2,864.38

364.09

             364.09

iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

XIC CN

       8,072.12

214.37

             214.37

Horizons High Interest Savings ETF

CASH CN

       3,238.23

201.52

             201.52

iShares MSCI EAFE IMI Index Fund

XEF CN

       5,384.60

189.68

             189.68

Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

DCU CN

          352.72

175.96

             175.96

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund

PSA CN

       2,931.00

170.31

             170.31

iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio

XEQT CN

       1,889.53

153.44

             153.44

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio

VEQT CN

       2,537.92

123.48

             123.48

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF

VUN CN

       5,351.22

109.05

             109.05

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF

ZSP CN

      11,178.66

87.50

              87.50

TD US Equity Index ETF

TPU CN

       1,402.65

84.91

              84.91

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio

VGRO CN

       3,426.52

72.20

              72.20

iShares Premium Money Market Fund

CMR CN

          558.66

70.86

              70.86

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index ETF

EQL CN

          904.56

70.40

              70.40

iShares S&P 500 Index ETF

XUS CN

       4,057.93

67.51

              67.51

Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF - Acc

HXS CN

       1,732.45

65.22

              65.22

BMO Money Market Fund

ZMMK CN

          728.47

64.39

              64.39

PIMCO Monthly Income Fund - CAD Hdg

PMIF CN

       1,699.37

64.16

              64.16

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG CN

       5,018.27

63.41

              63.41


Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during January.

