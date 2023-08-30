BV_Trial Banner.gif
ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In Asia Pacific (Ex-Japan) Reached A Record Of US$705 Billion At The End Of July

Date 30/08/2023

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) reached a record of US$705 billion at the end of July. The ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) gathered net inflows of US$13.84 billion during July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$70.24 billion. Assets have increased by 21.9% YTD in 2023, going from US$578.72 Bn at end of 2022 to US$705.51 Bn., according to ETFGI's July 2023 Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

 

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex Japan) reached a record of $705.51 Bn at the end of July beating the previous record of $647.40 Bn at the end of June 2023.
  • Assets have increased by 21.9% YTD in 2023, going from $578.72 Bn at end of 2022 to $705.51 Bn.
  • Net inflows of $13.84 Bn during July.
  • YTD net inflows of $70.24 Bn are the second highest, behind the $72.63 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2022.
  • 25th month of consecutive net inflows.

 

“The S&P 500 increased by 3.21% in July and is up 20.65% year-to-date in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 3.62% in July and are up 15.09% YTD in 2023. Norway (up 8.97%) and Israel (up 8.06%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in July. Emerging markets increased by 6.15% during July and are up 11.08% YTD in 2023. Turkey (up 20.52%) and Pakistan (up 15.89%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in July.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI. 

ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) asset growth as of the end of July 

ETFGI_APAC_Ex_Japan_Jul23

At the end of July 2023, the Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETF/ETP industry had 3,032 ETFs/ETPs, with 3,199 listings, assets of $706 Bn, from 247 providers listed on 20 exchanges in 15 countries.

During July, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of 13.84 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $8.59 Bn over July, bringing YTD net inflows to $45.19 Bn, much lower than the $62.22 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2022. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs had net inflows of $3.79 Bn during July, bringing net inflows for the year through July 2023 to $16.50 Bn, higher than the $6.41 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of July 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows of $45 Mn during July, bringing YTD net outflows to $490 Mn, higher than the $1.03 Bn in net outflows commodities products had reported year to date in 2022. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $1.41 Bn over the month, gathering net inflows for the year of $6.83 Bn, higher than the $3.32 Bn in net inflows active products had reported YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $11.49 Bn during July. Huatai-Pinebridge CSI 300 ETF (510300 CH) gathered $2.20 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets in July 2023: Asia Pacific (ex-Japan)

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
 Jul-23

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-23

NNA
($ Mn)
Jul-23

Huatai-Pinebridge CSI 300 ETF

510300 CH

               12,903.63

                         1,415.30

2195.27

ChinaAMC CSI Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 ETF

588000 CH

               10,772.39

                         3,314.02

1643.51

Tracker Fund of Hong Kong (TraHK)

2800 HK

               18,405.54

                            959.70

703.29

Yinhua Traded Money Market Fund

511880 CH

               16,396.58

                            617.02

617.02

ChinaAMC CSI 1000 ETF

159845 CH

                 2,150.49

                         1,353.02

614.16

E Fund CSI 300 ETF

510310 CH

                 3,282.15

                            866.66

586.47

GTJA Allianz CSI All-share Semi-conductor Product and Equipment ETF - Acc

512480 CH

                 3,994.53

                         1,680.12

533.72

Yuanta US Treasury 20+ Year Bond ETF

00679B TT

                 3,442.41

                         1,550.31

450.78

Samsung Kodex KOSDAQ150 Inverse ETF - Acc

251340 KS

                    919.48

                            873.92

429.16

MIRAE ASSET TIGER Secondary Battery Material ETF

462010 KS

                    424.36

                            424.36

424.36

E Fund CSI Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 ETF

588080 CH

                 3,596.86

                         1,182.06

379.54

China Southern CSI 1000 ETF - Acc

512100 CH

                 1,748.38

                            133.15

375.76

Fuh Hwa Taiwan Technology Dividend Highlight ETF

00929 TT

                    665.61

                            647.68

375.52

E Fund ChiNext Price Index ETF

159915 CH

                 5,756.62

                         2,999.03

342.59

SAMSUNG KODEX CD Rate Active ETF SYNTH

459580 KS

                    446.51

                            442.39

315.49

ChinaAMC CNI Semi-conductor Chip ETF

159995 CH

                 3,814.09

                            784.21

312.08

HFT CSI Commercial Paper ETF

511360 CH

                 3,044.82

                            879.12

302.66

China AMC CSI 300 Index ETF

510330 CH

                 3,850.57

                            196.11

301.39

Yuanta US 20+ Year BBB Corporate Bond ETF - Acc

00720B TT

                 2,638.23

                         1,432.17

294.79

MIRAE ASSET TIGER SYNTH-KOFR ACTIVE ETF

449170 KS

                    962.26

                            959.10

287.81

The top ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $462.56 Mn during July. MERITZ SECURITIES MERITZ KIS CD RATE ETN 63 (610063 KS) gathered $158.41 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top ETPs by net inflows in July 2023: Asia Pacific (ex-Japan)

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
 Jul-23

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-23

NNA
($ Mn)
Jul-23

MERITZ SECURITIES MERITZ KIS CD RATE ETN 63

610063 KS

                    237.61

                            158.41

158.41

NH QV KIS CD Interest Rate Investment ETN 82

550082 KS

                    158.39

                              79.20

79.20

Korea Investment & Securities TRUE Inverse 2X KOSDAQ 150 Futures ETN 82

570082 KS

                    114.20

                            148.10

57.10

Samsung Securities Samsung Inverse 2X KOSDAQ150 Futures ETN 107

530107 KS

                    170.71

                            184.76

56.94

Shinhan Securities Shinhan Inverse 2X KOSDAQ 150 Futures ETN 72

500072 KS

                     56.98

                              42.73

42.78

MiraeAsset Securities MiraeAsset Inverse 2X KOSDAQ150 Futures ETN 72

520057 KS

                     85.42

                            110.66

22.74

Daishin Securities Daishin -2X Iron Ore Futures ETN H 38

510038 KS

                     17.46

                              17.46

17.46

Global X Physical Gold

GOLD AU

                 1,801.23

                             (69.87)

11.46

KB Securities KB Leverage Soybeans Futures ETN 53

580053 KS

                       8.62

                                8.62

8.62

KB Securities KB Leverage Wheat Futures ETN 51

580051 KS

                       7.87

                                7.87

7.87

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during July.
