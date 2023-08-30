ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In Asia Pacific (Ex-Japan) Reached A Record Of US$705 Billion At The End Of July

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) reached a record of US$705 billion at the end of July. The ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) gathered net inflows of US$13.84 billion during July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$70.24 billion. Assets have increased by 21.9% YTD in 2023, going from US$578.72 Bn at end of 2022 to US$705.51 Bn., according to ETFGI's July 2023 Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex Japan) reached a record of $705.51 Bn at the end of July beating the previous record of $647.40 Bn at the end of June 2023.
- Assets have increased by 21.9% YTD in 2023, going from $578.72 Bn at end of 2022 to $705.51 Bn.
- Net inflows of $13.84 Bn during July.
- YTD net inflows of $70.24 Bn are the second highest, behind the $72.63 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2022.
- 25th month of consecutive net inflows.
“The S&P 500 increased by 3.21% in July and is up 20.65% year-to-date in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 3.62% in July and are up 15.09% YTD in 2023. Norway (up 8.97%) and Israel (up 8.06%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in July. Emerging markets increased by 6.15% during July and are up 11.08% YTD in 2023. Turkey (up 20.52%) and Pakistan (up 15.89%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in July.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.
ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) asset growth as of the end of July
At the end of July 2023, the Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETF/ETP industry had 3,032 ETFs/ETPs, with 3,199 listings, assets of $706 Bn, from 247 providers listed on 20 exchanges in 15 countries.
During July, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of 13.84 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $8.59 Bn over July, bringing YTD net inflows to $45.19 Bn, much lower than the $62.22 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2022. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs had net inflows of $3.79 Bn during July, bringing net inflows for the year through July 2023 to $16.50 Bn, higher than the $6.41 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of July 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows of $45 Mn during July, bringing YTD net outflows to $490 Mn, higher than the $1.03 Bn in net outflows commodities products had reported year to date in 2022. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $1.41 Bn over the month, gathering net inflows for the year of $6.83 Bn, higher than the $3.32 Bn in net inflows active products had reported YTD in 2022.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $11.49 Bn during July. Huatai-Pinebridge CSI 300 ETF (510300 CH) gathered $2.20 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets in July 2023: Asia Pacific (ex-Japan)
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
Huatai-Pinebridge CSI 300 ETF
|
510300 CH
|
12,903.63
|
1,415.30
|
2195.27
|
ChinaAMC CSI Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 ETF
|
588000 CH
|
10,772.39
|
3,314.02
|
1643.51
|
Tracker Fund of Hong Kong (TraHK)
|
2800 HK
|
18,405.54
|
959.70
|
703.29
|
Yinhua Traded Money Market Fund
|
511880 CH
|
16,396.58
|
617.02
|
617.02
|
ChinaAMC CSI 1000 ETF
|
159845 CH
|
2,150.49
|
1,353.02
|
614.16
|
E Fund CSI 300 ETF
|
510310 CH
|
3,282.15
|
866.66
|
586.47
|
GTJA Allianz CSI All-share Semi-conductor Product and Equipment ETF - Acc
|
512480 CH
|
3,994.53
|
1,680.12
|
533.72
|
Yuanta US Treasury 20+ Year Bond ETF
|
00679B TT
|
3,442.41
|
1,550.31
|
450.78
|
Samsung Kodex KOSDAQ150 Inverse ETF - Acc
|
251340 KS
|
919.48
|
873.92
|
429.16
|
MIRAE ASSET TIGER Secondary Battery Material ETF
|
462010 KS
|
424.36
|
424.36
|
424.36
|
E Fund CSI Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 ETF
|
588080 CH
|
3,596.86
|
1,182.06
|
379.54
|
China Southern CSI 1000 ETF - Acc
|
512100 CH
|
1,748.38
|
133.15
|
375.76
|
Fuh Hwa Taiwan Technology Dividend Highlight ETF
|
00929 TT
|
665.61
|
647.68
|
375.52
|
E Fund ChiNext Price Index ETF
|
159915 CH
|
5,756.62
|
2,999.03
|
342.59
|
SAMSUNG KODEX CD Rate Active ETF SYNTH
|
459580 KS
|
446.51
|
442.39
|
315.49
|
ChinaAMC CNI Semi-conductor Chip ETF
|
159995 CH
|
3,814.09
|
784.21
|
312.08
|
HFT CSI Commercial Paper ETF
|
511360 CH
|
3,044.82
|
879.12
|
302.66
|
China AMC CSI 300 Index ETF
|
510330 CH
|
3,850.57
|
196.11
|
301.39
|
Yuanta US 20+ Year BBB Corporate Bond ETF - Acc
|
00720B TT
|
2,638.23
|
1,432.17
|
294.79
|
MIRAE ASSET TIGER SYNTH-KOFR ACTIVE ETF
|
449170 KS
|
962.26
|
959.10
|
287.81
The top ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $462.56 Mn during July. MERITZ SECURITIES MERITZ KIS CD RATE ETN 63 (610063 KS) gathered $158.41 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.
Top ETPs by net inflows in July 2023: Asia Pacific (ex-Japan)
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
MERITZ SECURITIES MERITZ KIS CD RATE ETN 63
|
610063 KS
|
237.61
|
158.41
|
158.41
|
NH QV KIS CD Interest Rate Investment ETN 82
|
550082 KS
|
158.39
|
79.20
|
79.20
|
Korea Investment & Securities TRUE Inverse 2X KOSDAQ 150 Futures ETN 82
|
570082 KS
|
114.20
|
148.10
|
57.10
|
Samsung Securities Samsung Inverse 2X KOSDAQ150 Futures ETN 107
|
530107 KS
|
170.71
|
184.76
|
56.94
|
Shinhan Securities Shinhan Inverse 2X KOSDAQ 150 Futures ETN 72
|
500072 KS
|
56.98
|
42.73
|
42.78
|
MiraeAsset Securities MiraeAsset Inverse 2X KOSDAQ150 Futures ETN 72
|
520057 KS
|
85.42
|
110.66
|
22.74
|
Daishin Securities Daishin -2X Iron Ore Futures ETN H 38
|
510038 KS
|
17.46
|
17.46
|
17.46
|
Global X Physical Gold
|
GOLD AU
|
1,801.23
|
(69.87)
|
11.46
|
KB Securities KB Leverage Soybeans Futures ETN 53
|
580053 KS
|
8.62
|
8.62
|
8.62
|
KB Securities KB Leverage Wheat Futures ETN 51
|
580051 KS
|
7.87
|
7.87
|
7.87
|