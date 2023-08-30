ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In Asia Pacific (Ex-Japan) Reached A Record Of US$705 Billion At The End Of July

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) reached a record of US$705 billion at the end of July. The ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) gathered net inflows of US$13.84 billion during July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$70.24 billion. Assets have increased by 21.9% YTD in 2023, going from US$578.72 Bn at end of 2022 to US$705.51 Bn., according to ETFGI's July 2023 Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex Japan) reached a record of $705.51 Bn at the end of July beating the previous record of $647.40 Bn at the end of June 2023.

Assets have increased by 21.9% YTD in 2023, going from $578.72 Bn at end of 2022 to $705.51 Bn.

Net inflows of $13.84 Bn during July.

YTD net inflows of $70.24 Bn are the second highest, behind the $72.63 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2022.

25th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 increased by 3.21% in July and is up 20.65% year-to-date in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 3.62% in July and are up 15.09% YTD in 2023. Norway (up 8.97%) and Israel (up 8.06%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in July. Emerging markets increased by 6.15% during July and are up 11.08% YTD in 2023. Turkey (up 20.52%) and Pakistan (up 15.89%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in July.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) asset growth as of the end of July





At the end of July 2023, the Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETF/ETP industry had 3,032 ETFs/ETPs, with 3,199 listings, assets of $706 Bn, from 247 providers listed on 20 exchanges in 15 countries.

During July, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of 13.84 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $8.59 Bn over July, bringing YTD net inflows to $45.19 Bn, much lower than the $62.22 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2022. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs had net inflows of $3.79 Bn during July, bringing net inflows for the year through July 2023 to $16.50 Bn, higher than the $6.41 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of July 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows of $45 Mn during July, bringing YTD net outflows to $490 Mn, higher than the $1.03 Bn in net outflows commodities products had reported year to date in 2022. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $1.41 Bn over the month, gathering net inflows for the year of $6.83 Bn, higher than the $3.32 Bn in net inflows active products had reported YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $11.49 Bn during July. Huatai-Pinebridge CSI 300 ETF (510300 CH) gathered $2.20 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets in July 2023: Asia Pacific (ex-Japan)

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Jul-23 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-23 NNA

($ Mn)

Jul-23 Huatai-Pinebridge CSI 300 ETF 510300 CH 12,903.63 1,415.30 2195.27 ChinaAMC CSI Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 ETF 588000 CH 10,772.39 3,314.02 1643.51 Tracker Fund of Hong Kong (TraHK) 2800 HK 18,405.54 959.70 703.29 Yinhua Traded Money Market Fund 511880 CH 16,396.58 617.02 617.02 ChinaAMC CSI 1000 ETF 159845 CH 2,150.49 1,353.02 614.16 E Fund CSI 300 ETF 510310 CH 3,282.15 866.66 586.47 GTJA Allianz CSI All-share Semi-conductor Product and Equipment ETF - Acc 512480 CH 3,994.53 1,680.12 533.72 Yuanta US Treasury 20+ Year Bond ETF 00679B TT 3,442.41 1,550.31 450.78 Samsung Kodex KOSDAQ150 Inverse ETF - Acc 251340 KS 919.48 873.92 429.16 MIRAE ASSET TIGER Secondary Battery Material ETF 462010 KS 424.36 424.36 424.36 E Fund CSI Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 ETF 588080 CH 3,596.86 1,182.06 379.54 China Southern CSI 1000 ETF - Acc 512100 CH 1,748.38 133.15 375.76 Fuh Hwa Taiwan Technology Dividend Highlight ETF 00929 TT 665.61 647.68 375.52 E Fund ChiNext Price Index ETF 159915 CH 5,756.62 2,999.03 342.59 SAMSUNG KODEX CD Rate Active ETF SYNTH 459580 KS 446.51 442.39 315.49 ChinaAMC CNI Semi-conductor Chip ETF 159995 CH 3,814.09 784.21 312.08 HFT CSI Commercial Paper ETF 511360 CH 3,044.82 879.12 302.66 China AMC CSI 300 Index ETF 510330 CH 3,850.57 196.11 301.39 Yuanta US 20+ Year BBB Corporate Bond ETF - Acc 00720B TT 2,638.23 1,432.17 294.79 MIRAE ASSET TIGER SYNTH-KOFR ACTIVE ETF 449170 KS 962.26 959.10 287.81

The top ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $462.56 Mn during July. MERITZ SECURITIES MERITZ KIS CD RATE ETN 63 (610063 KS) gathered $158.41 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top ETPs by net inflows in July 2023: Asia Pacific (ex-Japan)

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Jul-23 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-23 NNA

($ Mn)

Jul-23 MERITZ SECURITIES MERITZ KIS CD RATE ETN 63 610063 KS 237.61 158.41 158.41 NH QV KIS CD Interest Rate Investment ETN 82 550082 KS 158.39 79.20 79.20 Korea Investment & Securities TRUE Inverse 2X KOSDAQ 150 Futures ETN 82 570082 KS 114.20 148.10 57.10 Samsung Securities Samsung Inverse 2X KOSDAQ150 Futures ETN 107 530107 KS 170.71 184.76 56.94 Shinhan Securities Shinhan Inverse 2X KOSDAQ 150 Futures ETN 72 500072 KS 56.98 42.73 42.78 MiraeAsset Securities MiraeAsset Inverse 2X KOSDAQ150 Futures ETN 72 520057 KS 85.42 110.66 22.74 Daishin Securities Daishin -2X Iron Ore Futures ETN H 38 510038 KS 17.46 17.46 17.46 Global X Physical Gold GOLD AU 1,801.23 (69.87) 11.46 KB Securities KB Leverage Soybeans Futures ETN 53 580053 KS 8.62 8.62 8.62 KB Securities KB Leverage Wheat Futures ETN 51 580051 KS 7.87 7.87 7.87