ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In Asia Pacific (Ex-Japan) Reached A Milestone Of US$746.73 Billion At The End Of November

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today assets invested in the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) reached a milestone of US$746.73 billion at the end of November. The ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) region gathered net inflows of US$18.12 billion during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows of US$147.78 billion. Assets increased by 29.0% year-to-date in 2023, going from US$578.72 billion at end of 2022 to US$746.73 billion, according to ETFGI's November 2023 Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETFs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) reached a milestone of $746.73 Bn at the end of November beating the previous record of $717.28 Bn at the end of August 2023.
- Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) have increased by 29.0% YTD in 2023, going from $578.72 Bn at end of 2022 to $746.73 Bn.
- Net inflows of $18.12 Bn during November.
- YTD net inflows of $147.78 Bn are the highest record, the second highest recorded YTD net inflows are of $115.02 Bn in 2022.
- 29th month of consecutive net inflows.
“The S&P 500 index was up 9.13% in November and is up 20.8% YTD in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US index increased by 9.75% in November and is up 11.65% YTD in 2023. Israel (up 19.37%) and Sweden (up 18.02%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in November. Emerging markets increased by 7.19% during November and were up 6.98% YTD in 2023. Egypt (up 14.64%) and Brazil (up 14.15%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in November.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.
ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) asset growth as at the end of November
At the end of November 2023, the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) had 3,217 prodcuts, with 3,386 listings, assets of $746.73 Bn, from 252 providers listed on 20 exchanges in 15 countries.
During November, ETFs gathered net inflows of $18.12 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $4.94 Bn during November, bringing YTD net inflows to $94.46 Bn, slightly lower than the $95.97 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs had net inflows of $2.15 Bn during November, bringing YTD net inflows to $28.02 Bn, higher than the $11.73 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $28.77 Mn during November, bringing YTD net inflows to $625.67 Mn, higher than the $1.95 Bn in net outflows YTD in 2022. Active ETFs had net inflows of $10.89 Bn over the month, gathering net inflows YTD of $22.43 Bn, much higher than the $6.07 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $19.37 Bn during November. Dimensional Global Core Equity Trust Managed Fund (DGCE AU) gathered $3.88 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets in November 2023: Asia Pacific (ex-Japan)
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
Dimensional Global Core Equity Trust Managed Fund
|
DGCE AU
|
3,879.86
|
3,879.86
|
3,879.86
|
Dimensional Australian Core Equity Trust Managed Fund
|
DACE AU
|
2,995.65
|
2,995.65
|
2,995.65
|
MIRAE ASSET TIGER SYNTH-KOFR ACTIVE ETF
|
449170 KS
|
4,144.62
|
4,106.14
|
2,380.86
|
China AMC China 50 ETF
|
510050 CH
|
9,840.39
|
2,433.88
|
1,550.32
|
SAMSUNG KODEX CD Rate Active ETF SYNTH
|
459580 KS
|
4,420.19
|
4,293.97
|
1,380.62
|
CSOP Saudi Arabia ETF
|
2830 HK
|
1,001.97
|
994.64
|
994.64
|
ChinaAMC SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 100 ETF
|
588800 CH
|
844.03
|
833.17
|
833.17
|
Mirae Asset TIGER CD Rate Investment Synth ETF
|
357870 KS
|
5,990.40
|
2,869.05
|
668.04
|
SAMSUNG KODEX 24-12 Bank Bond AA+ Active ETF
|
465680 KS
|
1,466.66
|
1,390.09
|
604.64
|
Invesco Great Wall CSI Dividend Low Volatility 100 ETF
|
515100 CH
|
802.67
|
762.81
|
495.86
|
Samsung KODEX KOFR Active ETF (Synth)
|
423160 KS
|
3,760.05
|
1,335.12
|
468.09
|
Tracker Fund of Hong Kong (TraHK)
|
2800 HK
|
15,605.11
|
1,251.50
|
455.43
|
Yuanta US Treasury 20+ Year Bond ETF
|
00679B TT
|
4,084.47
|
2,483.06
|
453.86
|
Penghua SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 100 ETF
|
588220 CH
|
722.12
|
685.66
|
373.33
|
Cathay Taiwan Select ESG Sustainability High Yield ETF
|
00878 TT
|
7,602.17
|
1,890.10
|
331.44
|
GF CSI Hong Kong Brand Name Drug ETF QDII
|
513120 CH
|
1,038.17
|
1,010.15
|
325.87
|
E Fund CSI 300 ETF
|
510310 CH
|
5,398.24
|
3,437.20
|
321.25
|
Bosera SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 100 ETF
|
588030 CH
|
793.08
|
432.09
|
317.45
|
MIRAE ASSET TIGER 24-12 FINANCIAL ETF
|
470260 KS
|
287.44
|
287.44
|
287.44
|
Yuanta US 20+ Year BBB Corporate Bond ETF - Acc
|
00720B TT
|
3,495.75
|
2,300.43
|
248.95
The top ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $133.47 Mn during November. MiraeAsset Securities Miraeasset Hongkong H Future ETN H 8 (520067 KS) gathered $36.70 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.
Top ETPs by net inflows in November 2023: Asia Pacific (ex-Japan)
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
MiraeAsset Securities Miraeasset Hongkong H Future ETN H 8
|
520067 KS
|
36.70
|
36.70
|
36.70
|
Meritz Securities Meritz Leverage US Treasury Bond 30Y ETN H 38
|
610038 KS
|
42.11
|
37.26
|
21.06
|
Samsung Securities Samsung Leverage Nasdaq 100 ETN 115
|
530115 KS
|
17.94
|
17.94
|
17.94
|
MiraeAsset Securities Miraeasset 2X Inverse Hongkong H Future ETN H 84
|
520069 KS
|
16.79
|
16.79
|
16.79
|
MiraeAsset Securities Miraeasset 2X Leveraged Hongkong H Future ETN 83
|
520068 KS
|
13.69
|
13.69
|
13.69
|
Samsung Securities Samsung Inverse 2X Nasdaq 100 ETN 116
|
530116 KS
|
11.93
|
11.93
|
11.93
|
Daishin Securities Daishin 3X Leverage KTB 30Y ETN 39
|
510039 KS
|
7.79
|
7.79
|
7.79
|
Daishin Securities Daishin 3X Inverse KTB 30Y ETN 40
|
510040 KS
|
7.58
|
7.58
|
7.58
Investors have tended to invest in Active ETFs/ETPs during November.