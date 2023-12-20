ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In Asia Pacific (Ex-Japan) Reached A Milestone Of US$746.73 Billion At The End Of November

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today assets invested in the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) reached a milestone of US$746.73 billion at the end of November. The ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) region gathered net inflows of US$18.12 billion during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows of US$147.78 billion. Assets increased by 29.0% year-to-date in 2023, going from US$578.72 billion at end of 2022 to US$746.73 billion, according to ETFGI's November 2023 Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETFs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)



Highlights

Assets invested in ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) reached a milestone of $746.73 Bn at the end of November beating the previous record of $717.28 Bn at the end of August 2023.

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) have increased by 29.0% YTD in 2023, going from $578.72 Bn at end of 2022 to $746.73 Bn.

Net inflows of $18.12 Bn during November.

YTD net inflows of $147.78 Bn are the highest record, the second highest recorded YTD net inflows are of $115.02 Bn in 2022.

29th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index was up 9.13% in November and is up 20.8% YTD in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US index increased by 9.75% in November and is up 11.65% YTD in 2023. Israel (up 19.37%) and Sweden (up 18.02%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in November. Emerging markets increased by 7.19% during November and were up 6.98% YTD in 2023. Egypt (up 14.64%) and Brazil (up 14.15%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in November.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) asset growth as at the end of November





At the end of November 2023, the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) had 3,217 prodcuts, with 3,386 listings, assets of $746.73 Bn, from 252 providers listed on 20 exchanges in 15 countries.

During November, ETFs gathered net inflows of $18.12 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $4.94 Bn during November, bringing YTD net inflows to $94.46 Bn, slightly lower than the $95.97 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs had net inflows of $2.15 Bn during November, bringing YTD net inflows to $28.02 Bn, higher than the $11.73 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $28.77 Mn during November, bringing YTD net inflows to $625.67 Mn, higher than the $1.95 Bn in net outflows YTD in 2022. Active ETFs had net inflows of $10.89 Bn over the month, gathering net inflows YTD of $22.43 Bn, much higher than the $6.07 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $19.37 Bn during November. Dimensional Global Core Equity Trust Managed Fund (DGCE AU) gathered $3.88 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.



Top 20 ETFs by net new assets in November 2023: Asia Pacific (ex-Japan)

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Nov-23 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-23 NNA

($ Mn)

Nov-23 Dimensional Global Core Equity Trust Managed Fund DGCE AU 3,879.86 3,879.86 3,879.86 Dimensional Australian Core Equity Trust Managed Fund DACE AU 2,995.65 2,995.65 2,995.65 MIRAE ASSET TIGER SYNTH-KOFR ACTIVE ETF 449170 KS 4,144.62 4,106.14 2,380.86 China AMC China 50 ETF 510050 CH 9,840.39 2,433.88 1,550.32 SAMSUNG KODEX CD Rate Active ETF SYNTH 459580 KS 4,420.19 4,293.97 1,380.62 CSOP Saudi Arabia ETF 2830 HK 1,001.97 994.64 994.64 ChinaAMC SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 100 ETF 588800 CH 844.03 833.17 833.17 Mirae Asset TIGER CD Rate Investment Synth ETF 357870 KS 5,990.40 2,869.05 668.04 SAMSUNG KODEX 24-12 Bank Bond AA+ Active ETF 465680 KS 1,466.66 1,390.09 604.64 Invesco Great Wall CSI Dividend Low Volatility 100 ETF 515100 CH 802.67 762.81 495.86 Samsung KODEX KOFR Active ETF (Synth) 423160 KS 3,760.05 1,335.12 468.09 Tracker Fund of Hong Kong (TraHK) 2800 HK 15,605.11 1,251.50 455.43 Yuanta US Treasury 20+ Year Bond ETF 00679B TT 4,084.47 2,483.06 453.86 Penghua SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 100 ETF 588220 CH 722.12 685.66 373.33 Cathay Taiwan Select ESG Sustainability High Yield ETF 00878 TT 7,602.17 1,890.10 331.44 GF CSI Hong Kong Brand Name Drug ETF QDII 513120 CH 1,038.17 1,010.15 325.87 E Fund CSI 300 ETF 510310 CH 5,398.24 3,437.20 321.25 Bosera SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 100 ETF 588030 CH 793.08 432.09 317.45 MIRAE ASSET TIGER 24-12 FINANCIAL ETF 470260 KS 287.44 287.44 287.44 Yuanta US 20+ Year BBB Corporate Bond ETF - Acc 00720B TT 3,495.75 2,300.43 248.95

The top ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $133.47 Mn during November. MiraeAsset Securities Miraeasset Hongkong H Future ETN H 8 (520067 KS) gathered $36.70 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top ETPs by net inflows in November 2023: Asia Pacific (ex-Japan)

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Nov-23 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-23 NNA

($ Mn)

Nov-23 MiraeAsset Securities Miraeasset Hongkong H Future ETN H 8 520067 KS 36.70 36.70 36.70 Meritz Securities Meritz Leverage US Treasury Bond 30Y ETN H 38 610038 KS 42.11 37.26 21.06 Samsung Securities Samsung Leverage Nasdaq 100 ETN 115 530115 KS 17.94 17.94 17.94 MiraeAsset Securities Miraeasset 2X Inverse Hongkong H Future ETN H 84 520069 KS 16.79 16.79 16.79 MiraeAsset Securities Miraeasset 2X Leveraged Hongkong H Future ETN 83 520068 KS 13.69 13.69 13.69 Samsung Securities Samsung Inverse 2X Nasdaq 100 ETN 116 530116 KS 11.93 11.93 11.93 Daishin Securities Daishin 3X Leverage KTB 30Y ETN 39 510039 KS 7.79 7.79 7.79 Daishin Securities Daishin 3X Inverse KTB 30Y ETN 40 510040 KS 7.58 7.58 7.58

Investors have tended to invest in Active ETFs/ETPs during November.