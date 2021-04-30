ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Smart Beta ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Reached A Record 1.12 Trillion US Dollars At The End Of Q1 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that equity-based Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$27.92 billion during March, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$57.40 billion which is higher than the US$8.97 billion gathered at this point last year. Year-to-date through the end of March 2021, Smart Beta Equity ETF/ETP assets have increased by 12.5% from US$1 trillion to US$1.12 trillion, with a 5-year CAGR of 22.8%, according to ETFGI’s March 2021 ETFs and ETPs Smart Beta industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar vales in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally reach a record $1.12 Tn a the end of Q1 2021.

Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $27.92 billion during March

Year-to-date Q1 net inflows are a record $57.40 billion which is higher than the $8.97 billion gathered in Q1 2020.

“The S&P 500® gained 4.4% in March and 6.2% in Q1, supported by the increasing pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and continued monetary and fiscal support. Global equities gained 2.5% in March and 5.2% in Q1, as measured by the S&P Global BMI. 38 of the 50 countries advanced during the month and 35 were positive at the end of Q1. Developed markets ex-U.S. gained 2.3% in USD terms in March and 4.0% in Q1. Emerging markets were down 1.6% in USD terms in March and up 2.8% in Q1, as measured by the S&P Emerging BMI.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

At the end of March 2021, there were 1,357 smart beta equity ETFs and ETPs, with 2,597 listings, assets of $1.12 Tn, from 195 providers listed on 45 exchanges in 37 countries.

Comparison of assets in market cap, smart beta, other and active equity products

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $21.38 Bn during March. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP US) gathered $2.68 Bn the largest net inflows.



Top 20 Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs by net new assets March 2021