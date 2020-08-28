ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Leverage And Inverse ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Reached A Record US$89.64 Billion At The End Of July 2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported that assets invested in Leverage and Inverse ETFs and ETPs listed globally reached a record US$89.64 billion at the end of July. Leveraged and Inverse ETFs and ETPs gathered net inflows of US$203 million during July and YTD gathered net inflows of US$20.56 billion which is significantly more than the YTD net outflows of US$3.4 billion during 2019 and the full year 2019 net outflows of US$4.13 billion, according to ETFGI’s July 2020 Leveraged and Inverse ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, a monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in Leverage and Inverse ETFs and ETPs listed globally reach a record $89.64 Bn at end of July.
- YTD Leverage and Inverse ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $20.56 Bn which is significantly more than the YTD net outflows of US$3.4 Bn during 2019 and the full year 2019 net outflows of US$4.13 Bn.
“The S&P 500 gained 5.5% during July. Totally the market is 1.25% up during the first month of Q3 which overcome the historical collapse of pandemic. During July the tech giants achieved again a great month. Developed markets outside the U.S. were up 3.04%. In July, the three Scandinavian countries Norway (up 10.78), Sweden (up 10.11) and Finland (up 9.18) were the leaders. Emerging markets gained 8.47% in July and are up 19.86% in Q3.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
At the end of July 2020, the Global leveraged/inverse ETF/ETP industry had 875 ETFs/ETPs. Of these 875 ETFs/ETPs, 445 were leveraged products, while 213 were inverse listings, and 217 were Leveraged/Inverse.
Global leveraged/inverse ETF and ETP asset growth as at the of end of July 2020
The majority of assets were invested in Leveraged ETFs/ETPs with $53.7 billion, followed by Leveraged/Inverse products with assets of $19.7 billion and Inverse with $16.3 billion.
The largest market for leveraged and inverse ETFs/ETPs is the United States, which, at the end of July 2020, had assets of $54 Bn invested in 243 ETFs/ETPs.
The Samsung KODEX 200 Futures Inverse 2X ETF – Acc gathered $2.22 Bn alone, the largest net inflow year-to-date to July.
Top 20 ETFs/ETPs by YTD net new assets July 2020: Leveraged and Inverse
|
Name
|
Country Listed
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
ADV
|
NNA
|
Leverage
|
Samsung KODEX 200 Futures Inverse 2X ETF - Acc
|
South Korea
|
252670 KS
|
2,178.32
|
680.69
|
2,223.14
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
ProShares Short S&P500
|
US
|
SH US
|
3,045.25
|
252.50
|
1,995.46
|
Inverse
|
ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil
|
US
|
UCO US
|
1,431.82
|
208.68
|
1,686.90
|
Leveraged
|
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
|
US
|
SQQQ US
|
1,257.48
|
704.28
|
1,625.64
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
|
US
|
SPXU US
|
1,050.88
|
340.53
|
1,488.12
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
YUANTA Daily Taiwan Top 50 -1X Bear ETF
|
Taiwan
|
00632R TT
|
3,014.89
|
57.44
|
1,398.81
|
Inverse
|
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares
|
US
|
SPXS US
|
903.72
|
259.79
|
1,288.58
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
NEXT NOTES Nikkei JPX Leveraged Crude Oil ETN - Acc
|
Japan
|
2038 JP
|
1,541.82
|
22.80
|
1,282.41
|
Leveraged
|
VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN - Acc
|
US
|
UWT US
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
1,201.97
|
Leveraged
|
Yuanta S&P GSCI Crude Oil 2X Leveraged ER Futures ETF - Acc
|
Taiwan
|
00672L TT
|
114.57
|
1.63
|
1,104.03
|
Leveraged
|
ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30
|
US
|
SDOW US
|
669.60
|
286.54
|
872.43
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Double Inverse Index Exchange Traded Fund - Acc
|
Japan
|
1357 JP
|
3,427.19
|
413.67
|
848.08
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
ProShares UltraShort S&P500
|
US
|
SDS US
|
1,270.59
|
255.49
|
831.38
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares
|
US
|
FAS US
|
1,537.70
|
133.16
|
828.34
|
Leveraged
|
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3x Shares
|
US
|
TZA US
|
664.08
|
589.61
|
737.05
|
Leveraged Inverse
|
Samsung KODEX Inverse ETF
|
South Korea
|
114800 KS
|
971.60
|
176.99
|
663.61
|
Inverse
|
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares
|
US
|
GUSH US
|
456.83
|
117.17
|
593.98
|
Leveraged
|
Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2x Shares
|
US
|
BRZU US
|
202.00
|
32.32
|
475.82
|
Leveraged
|
NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Inverse Index ETF
|
Japan
|
1571 JP
|
739.89
|
14.53
|
459.07
|
Inverse
|
NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Leveraged Index ETF
|
Japan
|
1570 JP
|
2,003.72
|
1,130.75
|
447.18
|
Leveraged