ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Leverage And Inverse ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Reached A Record US$89.64 Billion At The End Of July 2020

Date 28/08/2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported that assets invested in Leverage and Inverse ETFs and ETPs listed globally reached a record US$89.64 billion at the end of July.  Leveraged and Inverse ETFs and ETPs gathered net inflows of US$203 million during July and YTD gathered net inflows of US$20.56 billion which is significantly more than the YTD net outflows of US$3.4 billion during 2019 and the full year 2019 net outflows of US$4.13 billion, according to ETFGI’s July 2020 Leveraged and Inverse ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, a monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.) 

Highlights

  • Assets invested in Leverage and Inverse ETFs and ETPs listed globally reach a record $89.64 Bn at end of July.
  • YTD Leverage and Inverse ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $20.56 Bn which is significantly more than the YTD net outflows of US$3.4 Bn during 2019 and the full year 2019 net outflows of US$4.13 Bn.

 “The S&P 500 gained 5.5% during July. Totally the market is 1.25% up during the first month of Q3 which overcome the historical collapse of pandemic. During July the tech giants achieved again a great month. Developed markets outside the U.S. were up 3.04%. In July, the three Scandinavian countries Norway (up 10.78), Sweden (up 10.11) and Finland (up 9.18) were the leaders. Emerging markets gained 8.47% in July and are up 19.86% in Q3.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

At the end of July 2020, the Global leveraged/inverse ETF/ETP industry had 875 ETFs/ETPs. Of these 875 ETFs/ETPs, 445 were leveraged products, while 213 were inverse listings, and 217 were Leveraged/Inverse.

Global leveraged/inverse ETF and ETP asset growth as at the of end of July 2020

ETFGI_ETP_ETF_Leverage_Global_July20

The majority of assets were invested in Leveraged ETFs/ETPs with $53.7 billion, followed by Leveraged/Inverse products with assets of $19.7 billion and Inverse with $16.3 billion.

The largest market for leveraged and inverse ETFs/ETPs is the United States, which, at the end of July 2020, had assets of $54 Bn invested in 243 ETFs/ETPs.

The Samsung KODEX 200 Futures Inverse 2X ETF – Acc gathered $2.22 Bn alone, the largest net inflow year-to-date to July. 

Top 20 ETFs/ETPs by YTD net new assets July 2020: Leveraged and Inverse

Name

Country Listed

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-20

ADV
(US$ Mn)
Jul-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

Leverage

Samsung KODEX 200 Futures Inverse 2X ETF - Acc

South Korea

252670 KS

2,178.32

680.69

2,223.14

Leveraged Inverse

ProShares Short S&P500

US

SH US

3,045.25

252.50

1,995.46

Inverse

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil

US

UCO US

1,431.82

208.68

1,686.90

Leveraged

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

US

SQQQ US

1,257.48

704.28

1,625.64

Leveraged Inverse

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

US

SPXU US

1,050.88

340.53

1,488.12

Leveraged Inverse

YUANTA Daily Taiwan Top 50 -1X Bear ETF

Taiwan

00632R TT

3,014.89

57.44

1,398.81

Inverse

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

US

SPXS US

903.72

259.79

1,288.58

Leveraged Inverse

NEXT NOTES Nikkei JPX Leveraged Crude Oil ETN - Acc

Japan

2038 JP

1,541.82

22.80

1,282.41

Leveraged

VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN - Acc

US

UWT US

0.00

0.00

1,201.97

Leveraged

Yuanta S&P GSCI Crude Oil 2X Leveraged ER Futures ETF - Acc

Taiwan

00672L TT

114.57

1.63

1,104.03

Leveraged

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

US

SDOW US

669.60

286.54

872.43

Leveraged Inverse

NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Double Inverse Index Exchange Traded Fund - Acc

Japan

1357 JP

3,427.19

413.67

848.08

Leveraged Inverse

ProShares UltraShort S&P500

US

SDS US

1,270.59

255.49

831.38

Leveraged Inverse

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares

US

FAS US

1,537.70

133.16

828.34

Leveraged

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3x Shares

US

TZA US

664.08

589.61

737.05

Leveraged Inverse

Samsung KODEX Inverse ETF

South Korea

114800 KS

971.60

176.99

663.61

Inverse

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares

US

GUSH US

456.83

117.17

593.98

Leveraged

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2x Shares

US

BRZU US

202.00

32.32

475.82

Leveraged

NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Inverse Index ETF

Japan

1571 JP

739.89

14.53

459.07

Inverse

NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Leveraged Index ETF

Japan

1570 JP

2,003.72

1,130.75

447.18

Leveraged




 