ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Global ETFs Industry Were 218 Percent Or 8.82 Tn US Dollars Larger Than The Global Hedge Fund Industry At End Q2

ETFGI, a prominent independent research and consultancy firm specializing in providing subscription research and annual events on trends in the global ETFs industry, reported today assets invested in the global ETFs industry were 218 percent or 8.82 trillion US dollars larger than the global hedge fund industry at the end of Q2 2024. Assets invested in the global ETFs industry first surpassed those invested in the global hedge fund industry nine years ago at the end of Q2 2015. (Source for hedge fund data is HFR. All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)



Highlights

Assets under management in the global ETFs industry were 218% or $8.82 trillion larger than those in the global hedge fund industry as of the end of Q2 2024

Assets in the global ETFs industry were $13.14 trillion at the end of Q2 2024

Assets in the global Hedge fund industry were $4.31 trillion at the end of Q2 2024

The HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index was up 0.67%, while the S&P 500 Index with dividends has increased 4.28% in Q2 2024.

The global hedge fund industry gathered net outflows of $9.4 billion during Q2 2024 while ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $332.85 billion.

Assets invested in the global ETFs industry first surpassed those invested in the hedge fund industry at the end of Q2 2015, as ETFGI had forecasted. Growth in assets in the ETFs industry has outpaced growth in the hedge fund industry since the financial crisis in 2008. According to ETFGI’s analysis $13.14 trillion were invested in 12,421 ETFs listed globally at the end of Q2 2024, representing an increase in assets of 3.4% over the quarter. Over the same period assets invested in hedge funds globally increased by 0.3%, to $4.31 trillion in 8,170 hedge funds.

During the second quarter of 2024, ETFs listed globally gathered $332.85 billion in net inflows, according to ETFGI’s Global ETF and ETP industry insights report. At the same time, HFR notes that hedge funds reported net outflows of $9.4 billion.



Asset growth in global ETFs and global hedge fund industry, as at end of Q2 2024





In Q2 2024 the performance of the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index was up 0.67%, while the S&P 500 Index with dividends increased by 4.28%.

Sources: HFR, ETFGI