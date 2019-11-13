 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In US Reached A New Record High Of 4.15 Trillion US Dollars At The End Of October 2019

Date 13/11/2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in US gained net inflows of US$26.39 billion in October, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$222.51 billion which is slightly more than the US$219.17 billion gathered at this point in 2018.  Assets invested in the US ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 2.6%, from US$4.05 trillion at the end of September, to US$4.15 trillion, according to ETFGI's October 2019 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the US ETFs/ETPs industry reached a new high record of $4.15 trillion.
  • Asset invested in the US ETFs/ETPs industry increased 2.6% in October.
  • In October 2019, ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted $26.39 billion in net inflows.

“The Fed rate cut and the looming hope for an agreement between US-China shaped a favourable investment environment in equity markets globally which led the S&P 500® to gain 3.2% during October. International markets also gained, with the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. and the S&P Emerging BMI both up 4%.  The better performance of the Equity Markets reflected into a new record high of $4.15 trillion and higher inflows of ETFs/ETPs exposed to Equity Indices rather than Fixed Income.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of October 2019

At the end of October 2019, the US ETFs/ETPs industry had 2,320 ETFs/ETPs, from 151 providers on 3 exchanges.

In October 2019, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $26.39 billion. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in US gathered net inflows of $9.26 billion in October, bringing YTD net inflows for 2019 to $83.83 billion, less than the $143.93 billion in net inflows Equity products had attracted for the corresponding period to October 2018.  Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted net inflows of $12.43 billion in October, bringing YTD net inflows for 2019 to $108.82 billion, substantially more than the $51.29 billion in net inflows for the corresponding period to October 2018. Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered $276 billion, bringing the YTD net inflows to $9.72 billion for 2019, which is significantly greater than the $3.06 billion in net outflows for the corresponding period to October 2018.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $19.62 billion in October, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI US) gathered $2.53 billion alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets October 2019: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Oct-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Oct-19

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

        126,893.37

   12,659.24

    2,532.28

iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ETF

USMV US

         36,591.52

   12,701.27

    1,509.48

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

QUAL US

         13,475.16

     4,758.23

    1,445.19

iShares US Treasury Bond ETF

GOVT US

         15,221.38

     7,674.81

    1,354.52

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

         46,385.98

     7,691.78

    1,196.09

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLF US

         24,270.58

   (2,818.38)

    1,160.47

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

BNDX US

         23,377.24

     9,530.43

    1,072.02

iShares MSCI Japan ETF

EWJ US

         12,898.20

   (4,070.55)

    1,013.97

Vanguard Value ETF

VTV US

         52,020.56

     3,515.90

    1,006.21

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

HYG US

         19,059.19

     4,886.09

       896.97

iShares MBS ETF

MBB US

         19,602.30

     6,721.63

       788.60

iShares Gold Trust

IAU US

         17,338.09

     3,652.68

       701.57

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

VIG US

         39,596.94

     3,622.52

       689.03

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

VXUS US

         16,325.35

     4,662.73

       660.92

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

FVD US

           8,571.06

     3,144.60

       651.68

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

JPST US

           9,494.28

     4,323.88

       625.68

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

ITOT US

         23,913.48

     5,296.99

       616.99

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

IXUS US

         17,375.90

     3,593.85

       588.90

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

IGIB US

           8,950.48

     3,051.83

       578.62

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

VCIT US

         25,778.84

     5,223.04

       527.52

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.80 billion in October. The iShares Gold Trust (IAU US)

gathered $702 million alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets October 2019:US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Oct-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2019

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Oct-19

iShares Gold Trust

IAU US

17,338.09

3,652.68

701.57

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN

TVIX US

1,061.99

1,798.46

343.75

VelocityShares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN

UGAZ US

981.48

844.95

305.53

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

UVXY US

577.22

843.26

115.82

Aberdeen Physical Swiss Gold Shares

SGOL US

1,185.96

187.85

93.87

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

VXX US

928.36

1,095.10

69.46

VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN

UWT US

373.40

(311.81)

52.53

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

GLDM US

1,113.91

591.24

44.76

United States Natural Gas Fund LP

UNG US

315.71

32.24

40.32

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

VIXY US

290.45

287.26

36.65

 Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income and Equity ETFs.