ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In United States Reached A New Record Of US$4.42 Trillion At The End Of 2019

Date 17/01/2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in United States gained net inflows of US$56.15 billion during December, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$330.24 billion. Assets invested in the US ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 3.3%, from US$4.28 trillion at the end of November, to $4.42 trillion, and 30.4% during 2019, according to ETFGI's December 2019 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the US ETF/ETP industry reached a new high record of $4.42 trillion.
  • Assets are up 30.4% year to date which is greater than the 18.8% CAGR over the past 10 years.
  • During December, ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted $56.15 billion in net inflows with Equity products dominating Fixed Income.
  • Year-to-date net inflows of $330.24 billion are the 2nd highest behind December 2017 with $468.35 billion.
  • January 22nd will mark the 27th anniversary of the listing of the first successful ETF in the U.S. – the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ticker SPY

Renewed optimism with easing trade tensions and accommodation from the U.S. Federal Reserve helped the S&P 500 gained 3.0% during December to close the year up 31.5%.  The S&P Developed ex-U.S. BMI gained 3.7% during the month, concluding 2019 up 22.8%.  The S&P Global BMI ended December and the year with favorable gains, up 3.6% and 26.8%, respectively. According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of December 2019

ETFGI_USA_ETP_2019

At the end of December 2019, the US ETFs/ETPs industry had 2,361 ETFs/ETPs, from 155 providers on 3 exchanges.

During December 2019, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $56.15 billion. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in US gathered net inflows of $41.93 billion during December, bringing YTD net inflows for 2019 to $166.78 billion, less than the $207.67 billion in net inflows Equity products had attracted in 2018.  Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted net inflows of $11.87 billion during December, bringing YTD net inflows for 2019 to $129.32 billion, substantially more than the $75.25 billion in net inflows in 2018.   Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported outflows of $181 million, bringing the YTD net inflows to $8.20 billion for 2019, which is significantly greater than the $1.33 billion in net outflows for 2018.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $35.22 billion at the end of December, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $13.43 billion alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets December 2019: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Dec-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Dec-19

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPY US

311,927.90

4,752.44

13,432.23

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

AGG US

69,276.11

8,828.42

2,428.90

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

IEMG US

61,818.67

5,582.91

1,825.73

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

EEM US

29,483.09

(2,983.50)

1,626.98

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

EFA US

64,279.55

(8,189.65)

1,529.92

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

136,225.52

15,095.66

1,516.81

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

VEA US

78,516.89

1,758.58

1,252.27

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

48,481.39

9,806.60

1,216.84

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

IEFA US

74,046.75

11,377.18

1,171.30

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

JNK US

11,460.36

4,062.78

1,108.07

Invesco QQQ Trust

QQQ US

87,066.53

2,980.77

1,070.13

iShares MBS ETF

MBB US

21,122.74

8,437.68

982.11

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund

VYM US

30,127.90

4,223.29

866.16

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

VXUS US

18,645.38

6,338.46

817.83

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

IWM US

48,425.28

(479.16)

801.09

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

IJR US

48,706.20

3,708.32

761.87

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

EMB US

15,798.22

75.59

718.99

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

IJH US

53,575.76

2,129.38

708.76

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

BNDX US

24,310.25

10,713.66

704.30

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLE US

11,009.66

(3,129.66)

677.03

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $670.93 million at the end of December. The Velocity Shares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ US) gathered $164.76 million alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets December 2019: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Dec-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2019

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Dec-19

VelocityShares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN

UGAZ US

875.82

1,481.59

164.76

United States Natural Gas Fund LP

UNG US

437.81

223.96

140.00

VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN

DWT US

334.26

336.59

91.04

iShares Gold Trust

IAU US

17,628.53

3,806.71

76.50

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

GSG US

775.46

(607.20)

60.34

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

DBC US

1,428.65

(687.29)

31.67

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Crude Oil

SCO US

121.18

81.10

30.33

FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN

FIHD US

1,935.98

(117.60)

28.58

iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN

NIB US

55.80

29.18

27.89

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures

SVXY US

284.42

(211.83)

19.81

 Investors have tended to invest in Equity and Fixed Income ETFs.

 