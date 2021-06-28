ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In Europe Reach A Record Of 1.48 Trillion US Dollars At The End Of May

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reports assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe reach a record of US$1.48 trillion at the end of May. ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of US$16.34 billion during May, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$96.02 billion. Assets invested in the European ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 3.6%, from US$1.43 trillion at the end of April, to US$1.48 trillion, according to ETFGI's May 2021 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe reach a record $1.48 Trillion at the end of May.
- Record YTD net inflows of $96.02 Bn beating the prior record of $53.22 Bn gathered YTD in 2017.
- Fifteen consecutive months of net inflows
“The S&P 500 gained 0.7% in May and 12.62% YTD, with positive figures for four consecutive months. Developed markets ex-U.S. gained 3.11% in May. Austria 8.29% and Luxembourg 8.12% were the leaders for the month while New Zealand lost the most at 3.92%. Emerging markets were up 2.58% at the end of May. Hungary (up 15.54%) and Poland (up 13.98%) were the leaders, whilst Egypt (down 3.86%), Chile (down 3.64%), and Malaysia (down 2.79%) were down the most.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Europe ETFs and ETPs asset growth as at the end of May 2021
The European ETF and ETP industry had 2,375 products, with 9,285 listings, assets of $1,48 Trillion, from 83 providers listed on 30 exchanges in 25 countries at the end of May.
ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of US$16.34 billion during May. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of $9.65 Bn during May, bringing net inflows for the year 2021 to $78.26 Bn, much higher than the $5.41 Bn in net outflows equity products had YTD in 2020. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe had net inflows of $2.98 Bn during May, taking net inflows for the year to $9.56 Bn, less than the $10.87 Bn in net inflows fixed income products reported at this point in 2020. Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $1.94 Bn in net inflows, bringing net inflows to $3.40 Bn for 2021, which is lower than the $14.49 Bn in net inflows gathered at this point in 2020. Active ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of $1.54 Bn, bringing net inflows for the year 2021 to $2.88 Bn, significantly higher than the $855 Mn in net outflows active products had suffered year to date in 2020.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $9.13 Bn during May. UBS Lux Fund Solutions - MSCI Japan UCITS ETF (JPY) - Acc - Acc (JPNA SW) gathered the largest net inflows $1.06 Bn.
Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in May 2021: Europe
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
UBS Lux Fund Solutions - MSCI Japan UCITS ETF (JPY) - Acc - Acc
|
JPNA SW
|
2,159.16
|
431.65
|
1,059.94
|
iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc
|
IWDA LN
|
36,535.64
|
4,045.73
|
900.89
|
PIMCO US Dollar Short Maturity ETF
|
MINT LN
|
5,058.25
|
732.34
|
698.00
|
iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor UCITS ETF - Acc
|
IUVL LN
|
6,297.17
|
3,443.04
|
666.30
|
iShares China CNY Bond UCITS ETF
|
CNYB NA
|
6,618.89
|
2,472.55
|
527.79
|
iShares STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas UCITS ETF (DE)
|
SXEPEX GY
|
2,091.36
|
1,311.80
|
517.56
|
iShares Edge MSCI Europe Value Factor UCITS ETF
|
IEFV LN
|
3,690.68
|
1,354.98
|
496.12
|
Xtrackers Euro Stoxx 50 UCITS ETF - Acc
|
XESC GY
|
5,893.06
|
277.71
|
449.20
|
iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor UCITS ETF - Acc
|
IWVL LN
|
6,062.10
|
2,119.81
|
443.20
|
Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF
|
VWRD LN
|
8,685.38
|
1,310.81
|
429.12
|
Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation expectations UCITS ETF - Acc
|
INFL FP
|
2,056.85
|
805.57
|
410.92
|
iShares MSCI USA ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF - Acc
|
EDMU GY
|
2,683.17
|
1,157.93
|
362.63
|
Xtrackers S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF - Acc
|
D5BM GY
|
8,521.87
|
413.82
|
327.82
|
Xtrackers S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF (DR) - 1C - Acc
|
XDEW GY
|
6,329.47
|
3,148.72
|
326.92
|
iShares £ Ultrashort Bond UCITS ETF
|
ERNS LN
|
1,010.14
|
299.03
|
266.27
|
Xtrackers MSCI World Health Care Index UCITS ETF (DR) - Acc
|
XDWH GY
|
1,745.36
|
731.28
|
260.92
|
iShares China CNY Bond UCITS ETF - Acc
|
CYBA NA
|
3,944.12
|
1,737.53
|
258.12
|
Invesco S&P 500 ETF - Acc
|
SPXS LN
|
9,964.17
|
16.93
|
257.15
|
AMUNDI PRIME EURO CORPORATES - UCITS ETF DR (D)
|
PR1C GY
|
1,581.38
|
465.62
|
238.43
|
iShares MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF - Acc
|
SUAS LN
|
6,996.54
|
1,471.66
|
235.87
The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.40 Bn during May. iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc (SGLN LN) gathered the largest net inflows $510 Mn.
Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in May 2021: Europe
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc
|
SGLN LN
|
14,452.86
|
118.42
|
510.09
|
Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc
|
SGLD LN
|
13,694.89
|
(289.59)
|
383.03
|
Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc
|
XGDU LN
|
1,924.67
|
1557.26
|
365.52
|
Xetra Gold EUR - Acc
|
4GLD GY
|
14,211.72
|
881.16
|
343.94
|
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc
|
GOLD FP
|
3,850.60
|
541.05
|
286.79
|
Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - EUR Hdg Acc
|
XGDE GY
|
776.16
|
581.29
|
223.15
|
Xtrackers IE Physical Silver EUR Hedged ETC Securities - EUR Hdg Acc
|
XSLE GY
|
168.06
|
158.00
|
124.95
|
ETHetc - ETC Group Physical Ethereum - Acc
|
ZETH GY
|
99.58
|
103.94
|
57.90
|
WisdomTree Industrial Metals - Acc
|
AIGI LN
|
523.75
|
263.24
|
55.86
|
WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold - Acc
|
SGBS LN
|
3,852.70
|
186.51
|
49.92
Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during May.