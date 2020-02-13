ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Reached A New Milestone Of US$6.37 Trillion At The End Of January 2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$67.15 billion at the end of January 2020, which is significantly higher than the US$17.23 billion gathered at this point last year. Assets invested in the global ETFs/ETPs industry increased by 0.4%, from US$6.35 trillion at the end of December 2019, to US$6.37 trillion at the end of January, according to ETFGI's January 2020 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets in Global ETFs and ETPs industry reached a new milestone of $6.37 trillion at the end of January.
- The $67.15 Bn in net inflows gathered in January is the 8th highest monthly inflow on record and significantly larger than the $17.23 Bn gathered in January 2019.
- Year-to-date net inflows of $67.15 Bn are the 2nd highest behind only January 2018 with $105.59 Bn.
- Equity products have gathered more net inflows than fixed income products as of the end of January.
"During January the S&P 500 lost 0.04% as markets were affected by the Coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak and offset any optimism on the trade talks with China. Global equities as measured by the S&P Global BMI were also down 1.33% and the S&P Emerging BMI declined 4.3% as well.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of January 2020
The Global ETFs/ETPs industry had 7,961 ETFs/ETPs, with 15,944 listings from 440 providers on 70 exchanges in 58 countries at the end of January.
During January 2020, ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $67.15 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $34.39 Bn during January, substantially greater than the $8.94 Bn in net outflows equity products attracted during January 2019. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $21.13 Bn during January, slightly lower than the $23.67 Bn in net inflows fixed income products attracted during January 2019. Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $4.14 Bn in net inflows during January, which is greater than the $2.77 Bn in net inflows gathered through January 2019.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $32.85 Bn at the end of January, the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA US) gathered $2.59 Bn alone.
Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows January 2020: Global
|
Name
|
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
|
|
IEFA US
|
74,956.79
|
2,585.78
|
2,585.78
|
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|
|
VTI US
|
139,508.97
|
2,506.04
|
2,506.04
|
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
|
|
BND US
|
51,596.18
|
2,277.09
|
2,277.09
|
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
|
|
IVV US
|
200,971.86
|
2,214.24
|
2,214.24
|
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
|
|
AGG US
|
72,788.91
|
2,163.27
|
2,163.27
|
iShares MBS ETF
|
|
MBB US
|
23,300.50
|
2,027.77
|
2,027.77
|
iShares Trust iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF
|
|
ESGU US
|
3,391.61
|
1,956.27
|
1,956.27
|
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
|
|
VOO US
|
132,425.32
|
1,930.25
|
1,930.25
|
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
|
VCIT US
|
28,165.35
|
1,887.02
|
1,887.02
|
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
|
|
VB US
|
28,598.30
|
1,772.45
|
1,772.45
|
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
|
|
VEA US
|
77,936.00
|
1,680.51
|
1,680.51
|
iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF
|
|
ESGE US
|
1,983.60
|
1,227.37
|
1,227.37
|
E FundSI SOE The Belt and Road ETF
|
|
515110 CH
|
1,153.13
|
1,220.24
|
1,220.24
|
Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund
|
|
XLI US
|
11,601.43
|
1,195.60
|
1,195.60
|
Vanguard Growth ETF
|
|
VUG US
|
49,019.07
|
1,124.24
|
1,124.24
|
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
|
|
BNDX US
|
25,827.16
|
1,104.56
|
1,104.56
|
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
|
|
SHYG US
|
4,627.37
|
1,066.00
|
1,066.00
|
Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023
|
|
BETF423 IN
|
989.99
|
996.81
|
996.81
|
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund
|
|
XLY US
|
15,277.10
|
966.95
|
966.95
|
TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund
|
|
1306 JP
|
100,054.05
|
950.51
|
950.51
The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $3.53 Bn in January. The iShares Physical Gold ETC (SGLN LN) gathered $863.09 Mn alone.
Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows January 2019: Global
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
iShares Physical Gold ETC
|
SGLN LN
|
8,199.86
|
863.09
|
863.09
|
iShares Gold Trust
|
IAU US
|
18,937.78
|
597.49
|
597.49
|
SPDR Gold Shares
|
GLD US
|
45,988.67
|
509.57
|
509.57
|
VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN
|
UWT US
|
432.26
|
338.97
|
338.97
|
United States Oil Fund LP
|
USO US
|
1,290.47
|
313.67
|
313.67
|
Invesco Gold ETC
|
SGLD LN
|
7,671.87
|
245.92
|
245.92
|
GBS Bullion Securities
|
GBS LN
|
4,251.08
|
199.87
|
199.87
|
United States Natural Gas Fund LP
|
UNG US
|
530.76
|
166.75
|
166.75
|
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN
|
VXX US
|
1,104.84
|
158.83
|
158.83
|
Xetra Gold EUR
|
4GLD GY
|
10,523.81
|
139.84
|
139.84
Investors have tended to invest in core Equity and core Fixed Income ETFs during January.