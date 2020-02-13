 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Reached A New Milestone Of US$6.37 Trillion At The End Of January 2020

Date 13/02/2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$67.15 billion at the end of January 2020, which is significantly higher than the US$17.23 billion gathered at this point last year. Assets invested in the global ETFs/ETPs industry increased by 0.4%, from US$6.35 trillion at the end of December 2019, to US$6.37 trillion at the end of January, according to ETFGI's January 2020 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets in Global ETFs and ETPs industry reached a new milestone of $6.37 trillion at the end of January.
  • The $67.15 Bn in net inflows gathered in January is the 8th highest monthly inflow on record and significantly larger than the $17.23 Bn gathered in January 2019.
  • Year-to-date net inflows of $67.15 Bn are the 2nd highest behind only January 2018 with $105.59 Bn. 
  • Equity products have gathered more net inflows than fixed income products as of the end of January.

"During January the S&P 500 lost 0.04% as markets were affected by the Coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak and offset any optimism on the trade talks with China.  Global equities as measured by the S&P Global BMI were also down 1.33% and the S&P Emerging BMI declined 4.3% as well.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of January 2020ETFGI_Global_ETF_Jan2020.jpg

  

The Global ETFs/ETPs industry had 7,961 ETFs/ETPs, with 15,944 listings from 440 providers on 70 exchanges in 58 countries at the end of January.

During January 2020, ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $67.15 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $34.39 Bn during January, substantially greater than the $8.94 Bn in net outflows equity products attracted during January 2019.  Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $21.13 Bn during January, slightly lower than the $23.67 Bn in net inflows fixed income products attracted during January 2019.  Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $4.14 Bn in net inflows during January, which is greater than the $2.77 Bn in net inflows gathered through January 2019.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $32.85 Bn at the end of January, the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA US) gathered $2.59 Bn alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows January 2020: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jan-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Jan-20

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

 

IEFA US

   74,956.79

  2,585.78

  2,585.78

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

 

VTI US

  139,508.97

  2,506.04

  2,506.04

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

 

BND US

   51,596.18

  2,277.09

  2,277.09

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

 

IVV US

  200,971.86

  2,214.24

  2,214.24

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

 

AGG US

   72,788.91

  2,163.27

  2,163.27

iShares MBS ETF

 

MBB US

   23,300.50

  2,027.77

  2,027.77

iShares Trust iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF

 

ESGU US

     3,391.61

  1,956.27

  1,956.27

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

 

VOO US

  132,425.32

  1,930.25

  1,930.25

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

 

VCIT US

   28,165.35

  1,887.02

  1,887.02

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

 

VB US

   28,598.30

  1,772.45

  1,772.45

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

 

VEA US

   77,936.00

  1,680.51

  1,680.51

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF

 

ESGE US

     1,983.60

  1,227.37

  1,227.37

E FundSI SOE The Belt and Road ETF

 

515110 CH

     1,153.13

  1,220.24

  1,220.24

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

 

XLI US

   11,601.43

  1,195.60

  1,195.60

Vanguard Growth ETF

 

VUG US

   49,019.07

  1,124.24

  1,124.24

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

 

BNDX US

   25,827.16

  1,104.56

  1,104.56

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

 

SHYG US

     4,627.37

  1,066.00

  1,066.00

Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023

 

BETF423 IN

        989.99

     996.81

     996.81

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

 

XLY US

   15,277.10

     966.95

     966.95

TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund

 

1306 JP

  100,054.05

     950.51

     950.51

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $3.53 Bn in January. The iShares Physical Gold ETC (SGLN LN) gathered $863.09 Mn alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows January 2019: Global

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jan-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2020

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jan-20

iShares Physical Gold ETC

SGLN LN

8,199.86

863.09

863.09

iShares Gold Trust

IAU US

18,937.78

597.49

597.49

SPDR Gold Shares

GLD US

45,988.67

509.57

509.57

VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN

UWT US

432.26

338.97

338.97

United States Oil Fund LP

USO US

1,290.47

313.67

313.67

Invesco Gold ETC

SGLD LN

7,671.87

245.92

245.92

GBS Bullion Securities

GBS LN

4,251.08

199.87

199.87

United States Natural Gas Fund LP

UNG US

530.76

166.75

166.75

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

VXX US

1,104.84

158.83

158.83

Xetra Gold EUR

4GLD GY

10,523.81

139.84

139.84

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon


Investors have tended to invest in core Equity and core Fixed Income ETFs during January.