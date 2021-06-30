ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETF And ETPs Listed In Canada Reached A Record US$246.13 Billion At The End Of May 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reports assets invested in ETF and ETPs listed in Canada reached a record US$246.13 Bn at the end of May. ETFs listed in Canada gathered net inflows of US$6.09 billion during May, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$22.25 billion. At the end of the month, Canadian ETF assets increased by 5.3%, from US$233.83 billion at the end of April to US$246.13 billion, according to ETFGI's May 2021 Canadian ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)





Highlights

Assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Canada reach a record $246.13 Bn at the end of May.

Record YTD net inflows of $22.25 Bn beating the prior record of $14.44 Bn gathered YTD in 2020.

Twenty-three months of consecutive net inflows

“The S&P 500 gained 0.7% in May and 12.62% YTD, with positive figures for four consecutive months. Developed markets ex-U.S. gained 3.11% in May. Austria 8.29% and Luxembourg 8.12% were the leaders of the month while New Zealand lost 3.92%. Emerging markets were up 2.58% at the end of May. Hungary (up 15.54%) and Poland (up 13.98%) were the leaders, whilst Egypt (down 3.86%), Chile (down 3.64%), and Malaysia (down 2.79%) were down the most.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.



Growth in Canadian ETF assets as of the end of May 2021





The Canadian ETF industry had 902 ETFs, with 1,115 listings, assets of $246 Bn, from 41 providers listed on 2 exchanges at the end of May.

Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $2.68 Bn during May, bringing net inflows for the year to $9.84 Bn, higher than the $8.38 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted YTD in 2020. Fixed income ETFs had net inflows of $1.07 Bn during May, bringing net inflows YTD to $3.34 Bn, higher than the $1.45 Bn in net inflows fixed income products attracted YTD in 2020. Commodities ETFs reported net outflows of $18 Mn during May, bringing net inflows YTD to $128 Mn, lower than the $285 Mn in net inflows YTD in 2020. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $1.2 Bn over the month, gathering net inflows YTD of $5.48 Bn, higher than the $4.04 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2020.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $4.09 Bn during May. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (XIU CN) gathered the largest net inflows of $611 Mn.



Top 20 ETFs by net new assets May 2021: Canada

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

May-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

May-21 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund XIU CN 9,206.50 479.27 610.62 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF Cad Hedged XGGB CN 990.60 540.95 485.89 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF ZSP CN 7,374.76 (877.00) 408.80 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF BTCQ/U CN 671.74 803.87 401.53 BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGY CN 689.00 635.05 323.95 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF ETHQ/U CN 210.81 307.86 305.05 Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF DANC CN 610.10 422.57 230.20 Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF VFV CN 3,866.47 579.87 145.67 CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF ETHX/B CN 180.93 217.28 137.39 CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF - Acc (USD) BTCX/U CN 106.93 171.57 136.94 TD S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF TTP CN 1,217.46 335.58 121.62 iShares MSCI EAFE IMI Index Fund XEF CN 4,333.02 560.65 112.62 Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF VUN CN 3,282.41 571.49 105.04 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL CN 1,869.03 255.88 96.47 Horizon S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF - Acc HXT CN 2,155.55 (12.80) 87.36 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index Fund XFN CN 1,241.88 231.38 86.57 Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio VGRO CN 2,111.24 511.09 79.04 Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM CN 353.59 336.74 77.07 BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF ZEA CN 3,828.10 121.51 66.87 Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio VEQT CN 886.13 350.18 66.74

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during May.