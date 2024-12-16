ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ESG ETFs Listed Globally Reached A New Record Of 645.21 Billion US Dollars At The End Of November

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today that assets

invested in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ETFs listed globally reached a new record of US$645.21 billion at the end of November. ESG ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$6.57 billion during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows for 2024 to US$53.67 billion slightly lower than the US$53.78 billion in year-to-date net inflows gathered in 2023, according to ETFGI’s November 2024 ETF and ETP ESG industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in ESG ETFs listed globally reached a new record of $645.21 Bn at the end of November, beating the previous record of $632.48 Bn at the end of September 2024.

Assets have increased 20.9% YTD in 2024, going from $533.62 Bn at the end of 2023 to $645.21 Bn.

Net inflows of $6.57 Bn during November 2024.

YTD net inflows of $53.67 Bn are the fifth highest on record, while the highest YTD net inflows of

$147.32 Bn in 2021, followed by YTD net inflows of $69.00 Bn in 2022 and YTD net inflows of $68.77 Bn in 2020.

7 th month of net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index increased by 5.87% in November and is up 28.07% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 0.11% in November and is up 6.77% YTD in 2024. Israel (up 8.86%) and US (up 6.46%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in November. The emerging markets index decreased by 2.77% during November but is up 11.75% YTD in 2024. Indonesia (down 6.17%) and Philippines (down 6.05%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in November,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in assets invested in ESG ETFs listed globally as of the end of November





Since the launch of the first ESG ETF in 2002, the iShares MSCI A ESG Select ETF, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily. During November, 20 new ESG ETFs were launched.

At the end of November, there were 1,546 ESG ETFs listed globally, with 4,936 listings, assets of $645.21 Bn, from 244 providers listed on 47 exchanges in 37 countries.



Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered

$8.54 Bn in November. Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc (WELE GY) gathered $1.13 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ESG ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2024

Name Ticker Assets ($ Mn) Nov-24 NNA ($ Mn) YTD-24 NNA ($ Mn) Nov-24 Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc WELE GY 2,674.75 1,725.04 1,129.46 Cathay Taiwan Select ESG Sustainability High Yield ETF 00878 TT 11,351.31 3,733.29 1,077.22 JPMorgan US Research Enhanced Index Equity ESG UCITS ETF - Acc JREU LN 12,862.83 5,597.85 786.92 Xtrackers S&P 500 Equal Weight ESG UCITS ETF XZEW GY 2,668.94 2,071.44 728.78 Xtrackers MSCI World ESG UCITS ETF - 1C XZW0 LN 8,402.85 1,825.62 479.13 Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF EMCS US 450.18 427.75 427.75 SPDR S&P 500 ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc SPPY GY 4,816.37 2,354.40 411.90 D-X MSCI USA Screened UCITS ETF DXUSH IM 1,544.82 1,486.22 381.00 iShares MSCI USA Small Cap ESG UCITS ETF CSUSS SW 2,392.48 607.15 379.37 D-X MSCI WORLD Screened UCITS ETF DXWO IM 455.38 444.52 369.75 iShares MSCI World ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc SAWD LN 4,520.87 1,203.74 320.96 Fidelity Sustainable USD High Yield Bond Paris-Aligned Multifactor UCITS ETF INC-EUR (hedged) FYUE GY 342.79 335.14 315.19 JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF JREG LN 8,243.13 3,284.47 280.95 iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF ESGU US 14,446.11 (2,057.61) 265.94 Xtrackers MSCI AC World ESG Screened UCITS ETF XMAW GY 5,144.86 938.83 238.58 Amundi MSCI USA ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF Dist USA FP 5,422.23 2,589.40 232.96 Amundi S&P Global Financials ESG UCITS ETF DR – EUR (A) WELK GY 665.21 470.90 187.44 iShares MSCI USA ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF EEDS LN 19,380.50 664.67 178.71 iShares MSCI USA ESG Screened UCITS ETF SASU LN 9,636.27 885.87 174.19 Amundi S&P SmallCap 600 ESG UCITS ETF MWON GY 453.55 327.94 174.05





Confusion persists around what constitutes an ESG fund. According to PRI, an UN-supported initiative which seeks to understand the investment implications of ESG issues, 56% of adopters believe there is a lack of clarity in ESG definitions. ETFGI’s classification system attempts to provide greater precision, with ETFs/ETPs listed globally organised into categories, including core ESG products and theme-based groups, such as Clean/Alternative Energies and Gender Diversity.