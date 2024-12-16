Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ESG ETFs Listed Globally Reached A New Record Of 645.21 Billion US Dollars At The End Of November

Date 16/12/2024

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today that assets

invested in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ETFs listed globally reached a new record of US$645.21 billion at the end of November. ESG ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$6.57 billion during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows for 2024 to US$53.67 billion slightly lower than the US$53.78 billion in year-to-date net inflows gathered in 2023, according to ETFGI’s November 2024 ETF and ETP ESG industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in ESG ETFs listed globally reached a new record of $645.21 Bn at the end of November, beating the previous record of $632.48 Bn at the end of September 2024.
  • Assets have increased 20.9% YTD in 2024, going from $533.62 Bn at the end of 2023 to $645.21 Bn.
  • Net inflows of $6.57 Bn during November 2024.
  • YTD net inflows of $53.67 Bn are the fifth highest on record, while the highest YTD net inflows of
    $147.32 Bn in 2021, followed by YTD net inflows of $69.00 Bn in 2022 and YTD net inflows of $68.77 Bn in 2020.
  • 7th month of net inflows.

 

“The S&P 500 index increased by 5.87% in November and is up 28.07% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 0.11% in November and is up 6.77% YTD in 2024. Israel (up 8.86%) and US (up 6.46%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in November. The emerging markets index decreased by 2.77% during November but is up 11.75% YTD in 2024. Indonesia (down 6.17%) and Philippines (down 6.05%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in November,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

 

Growth in assets invested in ESG ETFs listed globally as of the end of November

ETFGI_ESG_ETFS_16Dec24

Since the launch of the first ESG ETF in 2002, the iShares MSCI A ESG Select ETF, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily. During November, 20 new ESG ETFs were launched.

At the end of November, there were 1,546 ESG ETFs listed globally, with 4,936 listings, assets of $645.21 Bn, from 244 providers listed on 47 exchanges in 37 countries.    


Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered
$8.54 Bn in November. Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc (WELE GY) gathered $1.13 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

 

Top 20 ESG ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2024        

Name

Ticker

Assets

($ Mn)

Nov-24

NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24

NNA

($ Mn)

Nov-24

Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc

WELE GY

        2,674.75

             1,725.04

          1,129.46

Cathay Taiwan Select ESG Sustainability High Yield ETF

00878 TT

      11,351.31

             3,733.29

          1,077.22

JPMorgan US Research Enhanced Index Equity ESG UCITS ETF - Acc

JREU LN

      12,862.83

             5,597.85

             786.92

Xtrackers S&P 500 Equal Weight ESG UCITS ETF

XZEW GY

        2,668.94

             2,071.44

             728.78

Xtrackers MSCI World ESG UCITS ETF  - 1C

XZW0 LN

        8,402.85

             1,825.62

             479.13

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF

EMCS US

           450.18

                427.75

             427.75

SPDR S&P 500 ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc

SPPY GY

        4,816.37

             2,354.40

             411.90

D-X MSCI USA Screened UCITS ETF

DXUSH IM

        1,544.82

             1,486.22

             381.00

iShares MSCI USA Small Cap ESG UCITS ETF

CSUSS SW

        2,392.48

                607.15

             379.37

D-X MSCI WORLD Screened UCITS ETF

DXWO IM

           455.38

                444.52

             369.75

iShares MSCI World ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc

SAWD LN

        4,520.87

             1,203.74

             320.96

Fidelity Sustainable USD High Yield Bond Paris-Aligned Multifactor UCITS ETF INC-EUR (hedged)

FYUE GY

           342.79

                335.14

             315.19

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JREG LN

        8,243.13

             3,284.47

             280.95

iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

ESGU US

      14,446.11

            (2,057.61)

             265.94

Xtrackers MSCI AC World ESG Screened UCITS ETF

XMAW GY

        5,144.86

                938.83

             238.58

Amundi MSCI USA ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF Dist

USA FP

        5,422.23

             2,589.40

             232.96

Amundi S&P Global Financials ESG UCITS ETF DR  – EUR (A)

WELK GY

           665.21

                470.90

             187.44

iShares MSCI USA ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF

EEDS LN

      19,380.50

                664.67

             178.71

iShares MSCI USA ESG Screened UCITS ETF

SASU LN

        9,636.27

                885.87

             174.19

Amundi S&P SmallCap 600 ESG UCITS ETF

MWON GY

           453.55

                327.94

             174.05
           

 

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon

 


Confusion persists around what constitutes an ESG fund. According to PRI, an UN-supported initiative which seeks to understand the investment implications of ESG issues, 56% of adopters believe there is a lack of clarity in ESG definitions. ETFGI’s classification system attempts to provide greater precision, with ETFs/ETPs listed globally organised into categories, including core ESG products and theme-based groups, such as Clean/Alternative Energies and Gender Diversity.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg