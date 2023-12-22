ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ESG ETFs Listed Globally Have Increased 22.3% In The First 11 Months Of 2023

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ESG ETFs listed globally have increased 22.3% in the first 11 months of 2023 going from US$393.11 billion at the end of 2022 to US$480.96 billion. ESG ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$6.04 billion during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows for 2023 to US$52.75 billion lower than the US$69.26 billion in year-to-date net inflows gathered in 2022, according to ETFGI’s November 2023 ESG ETFs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in unless otherwise noted.)



Assets invested in ESG ETFS listed globally have increased 22.3% YTD, going from $393.11 Bn at the end of 2022 to $480.96 Bn.

Net inflows of $6.04 Bn during November.

YTD net inflows of $52.75 Bn in 2023 are the fourth highest on record, after YTD net inflows of $145.71 Bn in 2021, YTD net inflows of $69.26 Bn in 2022 and YTD net inflows of $68.94 Bn in 2020.

8th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index was up 9.13% in November and is up 20.8% YTD in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US index increased by 9.75% in November and is up 11.65% YTD in 2023. Israel (up 19.37%) and Sweden (up 18.02%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in November. Emerging markets increased by 7.19% during November and were up 6.98% YTD in 2023. Egypt (up 14.64%) and Brazil (up 14.15%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in November.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Since the launch of the first ESG ETF in 2002, the iShares MSCI A ESG Select ETF, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily. During November, 29 new ESG ETFs were launched.

At the end of November 2023, the ESG ETFs listed globally industry had 1,457 ETFs, with 4,369 listings, assets of $480.96 Bn, from 239 providers listed on 46 exchanges in 35 countries.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered

$6.94 Bn in November. Xtrackers MSCI AC World ESG Screened UCITS ETF (XMAW GY) gathered $659.4 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ESG ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2023

Name Ticker Assets ($ Mn) Nov-23 NNA ($ Mn) YTD-23 NNA ($ Mn) Nov-23 Xtrackers MSCI AC World ESG Screened UCITS ETF XMAW GY 3,058.25 1,346.39 659.74 SPDR S&P 500 ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc SPPY GY 1,472.94 568.17 562.42 Xtrackers MSCI World ESG UCITS ETF - 1C - Acc XZW0 LN 4,188.35 835.95 530.15 UBS Irl ETF PLC - MSCI USA Socially Responsible UCITS ETF - Acc 4UBI GY 1,598.32 82.90 499.29 Amundi MSCI USA ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF USA FP 1,641.20 565.34 470.67 iShares MSCI World SRI UCITS ETF - EUR - Acc SUSW LN 9,177.27 981.23 376.64 CSIF IE MSCI USA ESG Leaders Blue UCITS ETF - Acc USESG SW 2,380.38 144.71 368.02 JPMorgan US Research Enhanced Index Equity ESG UCITS ETF - Acc JREU LN 4,701.40 2,129.13 343.92 Cathay Taiwan Select ESG Sustainability High Yield ETF 00878 TT 7,602.17 1,890.10 331.44 Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF EMCR US 822.90 324.12 324.12 Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C) - Acc NRAM FP 351.16 212.30 307.03 iShares MSCI World ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF EEWD LN 4,069.94 1,050.05 301.13 Amundi MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Dist LESU GY 278.99 284.07 278.32 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - Acc JREG LN 3,313.44 1,871.17 277.53 BNP Paribas Easy ECPI Global ESG Infrastructure Equity UCITS ETF - USD Acc XU61 GY 258.16 223.01 251.63 iShares € Corp Bond ESG UCITS ETF SUOE LN 4,850.63 330.51 248.61 iShares Global Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF AGGE NA 2,206.51 708.06 220.82 iShares EUR Corp Bond ESG Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF - Acc IPAB GY 1,433.09 955.80 208.58 AMUNDI INDEX EURO AGG CORPORATE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C) - Acc ECRP FP 3,450.01 950.18 200.50 Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG UCITS ETF - 1C - Acc XZMU GY 7,048.44 922.66 181.33

Confusion persists around what constitutes an ESG fund. According to PRI, a UN-supported initiative which seeks to understand the investment implications of ESG issues, 56% of adopters believe there is a lack of clarity in ESG definitions. ETFGI’s classification system attempts to provide greater precision, with ETFs/ETPs listed globally organised into categories, including core ESG products and theme-based groups, such as Clean/Alternative Energies and Gender Diversity. Please contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you would like to discuss the cost to subscribe to any of ETFGI’s research or consulting services.