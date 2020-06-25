ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Environmental, Social, And Governance (ESG) ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Reached A New Record Of US$82 Billion At The End Of May 2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$4.33 billion during May, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$28.53 billion which is significantly more than the US$7.19 billion gathered at this point last year. Total assets invested in ESG ETFs and ETPs increased by 10.4% from US$74.03 billion at the end of April 2020 to reach a new record of US$82 billion at the end of May, according to ETFGI’s May 2020 ETF and ETP ESG industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in ESG ETFs and ETPs listed globally reached a new record of $82 Bn.
- YTD through end of May, ETF/ETP listed globally gathered a record level of net inflows of $28.53 Bn
- Europe leads with the most assets and largest number of ESG products, followed by the US and APAC (ex-Japan).
“The S&P 500 gained 4.8% in May and remains only 5.0% down from its level at the beginning of the year, as markets anticipated relief from a COVID-19-driven economic slowdown. Developed markets outside the U.S. were also up 4.8% for the month with Sweden (up 9.9%) and Germany (up 9.2%) the top performers, while Hong Kong (down 7.7%), was the only market to be down for the month due to recent political turmoil. Emerging markets lagged during the month, gaining 1.3% as the economic impact of virus shutdowns remains somewhat more uncertain compared to developed regions.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
The Global ESG ETF/ETP industry had 341 ETFs/ETPs, with 937 listings, assets of $82 Bn, from 82 providers on 31 exchanges in 27 countries.
Global ESG ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of May 2020
Since the launch of the first ESG ETF/ETP in 2002, the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily, with 341 ESG ETFs/ETPs and 937 listings globally at the end of May 2020.
During May, 66 new ESG ETFs/ETPs were launched.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $3.32 Bn at the end of May, iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF (ESGU US) gathered $558.10 Mn alone.
Top 20 ESG ETFs/ETPs by net new assets May 2020
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
(US$ Mn)
May-20
|
NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD-20
|
NNA
(US$ Mn)
May-20
|
iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF
|
ESGU US
|
7,335.70
|
5,689.13
|
558.10
|
Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF
|
USSG US
|
2,259.08
|
607.78
|
497.42
|
Xtrackers ESG MSCI Japan UCITS ETF
|
XZMJ LN
|
481.62
|
310.67
|
340.37
|
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
|
SUSL US
|
2,268.65
|
493.40
|
314.31
|
iShares MSCI Europe SRI UCITS ETF – Acc
|
IESG LN
|
1,652.40
|
679.57
|
217.67
|
iShares MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF – Acc
|
SUAS LN
|
2,526.54
|
690.51
|
182.10
|
iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF
|
ESGE US
|
3,167.83
|
2,611.96
|
161.75
|
UBS Irl ETF PLC - MSCI USA Socially Responsible UCITS ETF
|
4UBK GY
|
151.09
|
139.50
|
139.50
|
iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF
|
ESGD US
|
2,207.72
|
907.19
|
101.20
|
UBS Irl ETF plc - S&P 500 ESG UCITS ETF – Dis
|
S5SD GY
|
201.74
|
153.87
|
90.25
|
iShares MSCI World SRI UCITS ETF - EUR - Acc – Acc
|
SUSW LN
|
1,149.35
|
502.09
|
86.38
|
Xtrackers II ESG EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF DR
|
XB4F GY
|
545.56
|
108.14
|
84.55
|
Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF
|
ESGV US
|
1,424.91
|
547.88
|
82.03
|
iShares MSCI EM IMI ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc – Acc
|
SAEM LN
|
528.84
|
201.08
|
79.37
|
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C) – Acc
|
EUSRI FP
|
794.66
|
558.03
|
71.67
|
iShares Euro Corp Bond SRI UCITS ETF
|
SUOE LN
|
1,134.94
|
113.06
|
71.19
|
UBS ETF (LU) - MSCI EMU Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (EUR) ACC
|
EMUSRI SW
|
614.89
|
215.69
|
66.78
|
iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF
|
SUSA US
|
1,428.65
|
251.78
|
63.16
|
BNP Paribas Easy EUR Corp Bond SRI Fossil Free – Acc
|
SRIC FP
|
129.64
|
89.85
|
62.02
|
iShares MSCI USA ESG Screened UCITS ETF – Dist
|
SDUS LN
|
110.44
|
65.11
|
58.95
Confusion persists around what constitutes an ESG fund. According to PRI, a UN-supported initiative which seeks to understand the investment implications of ESG issues, 56% of adopters believe there is a lack of clarity in ESG definitions. ETFGI’s classification system attempts to provide greater precision, with ETFs/ETPs listed globally organised into categories, including core ESG products and theme-based groups, such as Clean/Alternative Energies and Gender Diversity.
