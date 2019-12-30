ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Environmental, Social, And Governance (ESG) ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Reaches A New Record Of US$52.35 Billion At The End Of November 2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$2.66 billion during November. Total assets invested ESG ETFs and ETPs increased by 7.40% from US$48.75 billion at the end of October to a record US$52.35 billion, according to ETFGI’s November 2019 ETFs and ETPs ESG industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in ESG ETFs and ETPs listed globally rose 7.4% in November 2019, to reach new record AUM of $52.35 billion.
- ESG ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered $2.66 billion in net new assets during November.
- Europe leads with 118 ESG products and 54% of the assets.
At the end of November 2019, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 269 ETFs/ETPs, with 753 listings, assets of $52.35 Bn, from 71 providers on 29 exchanges in 58 countries. Following net inflows of $2.66 billion and market moves during the month, assets invested in ESG ETFs/ETPs listed globally increased 7.4%, from $48.75 billion at the end of October 2019 to a record $52.35 billion.
Global ESG ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of November 2019
Since the launch of the first ESG ETF/ETP in 2002, the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, the number and diversity of products has increased steadily, with 269 ESG ETFs/ETPs listed globally at the end of November 2019. In November, 7 new ESG ETFs/ETPs were launched.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $1.48 billion in November, JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity ESG UCITS ETF (JREM LN) gathered $201.25 million alone.
Top 20 ESG ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2019
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
(US$ million)
|
(US$ million)
|
(US$ million)
|
Nov-19
|
YTD-19
|
Nov-19
|
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity ESG UCITS ETF
|
JREM LN
|
224.93
|
217.03
|
201.25
|
Shin Kong 10 Years China Treasury Policy Bank Green Bond ETF
|
00774B TT
|
841.06
|
849.59
|
98.14
|
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI World Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (USD) A-dis
|
UIMM GY
|
1340.87
|
358.33
|
92.82
|
Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF
|
ESGV US
|
790.74
|
610.61
|
89.63
|
iShares EUR High Yield Corp Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|
EHYA NA
|
88.39
|
88.16
|
88.16
|
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI Pacific Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (USD) A-dis
|
UIMT GY
|
467.29
|
338.57
|
87.51
|
iShares USD High Yield Corp Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|
DHYE NA
|
84.39
|
84.44
|
84.44
|
iShares MSCI USA ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc
|
SASU LN
|
128.71
|
121.64
|
74.71
|
UBS Irl ETF plc - S&P 500 ESG UCITS ETF - CHF Hdg - Acc
|
5ESGS SW
|
71.94
|
70.65
|
69.12
|
iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF
|
ESGD US
|
1361.52
|
754.18
|
66.80
|
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI ACWI Socially Responsible UCITS ETF
|
AWSRIW SW
|
199.51
|
92.42
|
63.25
|
Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI UCITS ETF DR
|
EUSRI FP
|
209.58
|
187.88
|
62.67
|
iShares MSCI Japan SRI UCITS ETF
|
SUJP LN
|
192.99
|
134.31
|
59.44
|
UBS ETF (LU) - MSCI EMU Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (EUR) A-dis
|
UIMR GY
|
953.73
|
151.00
|
53.60
|
iShares MSCI EM SRI UCITS ETF
|
SUES LN
|
474.76
|
208.93
|
52.48
|
iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF
|
DSI US
|
1747.32
|
225.87
|
52.02
|
iShares MSCI EM IMI ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc
|
SAEM LN
|
175.37
|
153.47
|
50.52
|
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF
|
VSGX US
|
541.28
|
455.90
|
46.41
|
iShares Global Water UCITS ETF
|
IH2O LN
|
975.68
|
295.17
|
44.47
|
iShares Trust iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF
|
ESGU US
|
1352.94
|
1109.85
|
44.30
Confusion persists around what constitutes an ESG fund. According to PRI, a UN-supported initiative which seeks to understand the investment implications of ESG issues, 56% of adopters believe there is a lack of clarity in ESG definitions. ETFGI’s classification system attempts to provide greater precision, with ETFs/ETPs listed globally organised into categories, including core ESG products and theme-based groups, such as Clean/Alternative Energies and Gender Diversity.