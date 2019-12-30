 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Environmental, Social, And Governance (ESG) ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Reaches A New Record Of US$52.35 Billion At The End Of November 2019

Date 30/12/2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$2.66 billion during November. Total assets invested ESG ETFs and ETPs increased by 7.40% from US$48.75 billion at the end of October to a record US$52.35 billion, according to ETFGI’s November 2019 ETFs and ETPs ESG industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service.  (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.) 

Highlights

  • Assets invested in ESG ETFs and ETPs listed globally rose 7.4% in November 2019, to reach new record AUM of $52.35 billion. 
  • ESG ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered $2.66 billion in net new assets during November.
  • Europe leads with 118 ESG products and 54% of the assets.

At the end of November 2019, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 269 ETFs/ETPs, with 753 listings, assets of $52.35 Bn, from 71 providers on 29 exchanges in 58 countries. Following net inflows of $2.66 billion and market moves during the month, assets invested in ESG ETFs/ETPs listed globally increased 7.4%, from $48.75 billion at the end of October 2019 to a record $52.35 billion.

Global ESG ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of November 2019

ETFGI_ESG_Globally_Nov19

Since the launch of the first ESG ETF/ETP in 2002, the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, the number and diversity of products has increased steadily, with 269 ESG ETFs/ETPs listed globally at the end of November 2019. In November, 7 new ESG ETFs/ETPs were launched.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $1.48 billion in November, JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity ESG UCITS ETF (JREM LN) gathered $201.25 million alone.

Top 20 ESG ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2019

Name

Ticker

Assets

NNA

NNA

(US$ million)

(US$ million)

(US$ million)

Nov-19

YTD-19

Nov-19

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity ESG UCITS ETF

JREM LN

224.93

217.03

201.25

Shin Kong 10 Years China Treasury Policy Bank Green Bond ETF

00774B TT

841.06

849.59

98.14

UBS ETF (LU) MSCI World Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (USD) A-dis

UIMM GY

1340.87

358.33

92.82

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

ESGV US

790.74

610.61

89.63

iShares EUR High Yield Corp Bond ESG UCITS ETF

EHYA NA

88.39

88.16

88.16

UBS ETF (LU) MSCI Pacific Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (USD) A-dis

UIMT GY

467.29

338.57

87.51

iShares USD High Yield Corp Bond ESG UCITS ETF

DHYE NA

84.39

84.44

84.44

iShares MSCI USA ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc

SASU LN

128.71

121.64

74.71

UBS Irl ETF plc - S&P 500 ESG UCITS ETF - CHF Hdg - Acc

5ESGS SW

71.94

70.65

69.12

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF

ESGD US

1361.52

754.18

66.80

UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI ACWI Socially Responsible UCITS ETF

AWSRIW SW

199.51

92.42

63.25

Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI UCITS ETF DR

EUSRI FP

209.58

187.88

62.67

iShares MSCI Japan SRI UCITS ETF

SUJP LN

192.99

134.31

59.44

UBS ETF (LU) - MSCI EMU Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (EUR) A-dis

UIMR GY

953.73

151.00

53.60

iShares MSCI EM SRI UCITS ETF

SUES LN

474.76

208.93

52.48

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

DSI US

1747.32

225.87

52.02

iShares MSCI EM IMI ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc

SAEM LN

175.37

153.47

50.52

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

VSGX US

541.28

455.90

46.41

iShares Global Water UCITS ETF

IH2O LN

975.68

295.17

44.47

iShares Trust iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF

ESGU US

1352.94

1109.85

44.30


Confusion persists around what constitutes an ESG fund. According to PRI, a UN-supported initiative which seeks to understand the investment implications of ESG issues, 56% of adopters believe there is a lack of clarity in ESG definitions. ETFGI’s classification system attempts to provide greater precision, with ETFs/ETPs listed globally organised into categories, including core ESG products and theme-based groups, such as Clean/Alternative Energies and Gender Diversity. 