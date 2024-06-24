ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Actively Managed ETFs Listed Globally Reached A New Record High Of 889.03 Billion US Dollars At The End Of May

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in actively managed ETFs listed globally reached a new record high of US$889.03 billion at the end of May. Actively managed ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$27.53 billion during May, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$125.11 billion, according to ETFGI's May 2024 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in actively managed ETFs listed globally reached a new record of $889.03 Bn at the end of May beating the previous record of $840.09 Bn at the end of April 2024.

Assets have increased 20.3% year-to-date in 2024, going from $739.23 Bn at the end of 2023 to $889.03 Bn.

Net inflows of $27.53 Bn gathered during May.

Year-to-date net inflows of $125.11 Bn are the highest on record, followed by YTD net inflows of $71.70 Bn in 2021, and the third highest YTD net inflows was $59.68 Bn in 2023.

50 th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index increased by 4.96% in May and is up by 11.30% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 3.62% in May and is up 6.09% YTD in 2024. Norway (up 10.84%) and Portugal (up 8.72%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in May. The emerging markets index increased by 1.17% during May and is up 4.97% YTD in 2024. Egypt (up 11.82%) and Czech Republic (up 9.44%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in May,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Global Actively managed ETFs asset growth as at end of May

At the end of May 2024, there were 2,612 actively managed ETFs listed globally, with 3,246 listings, assets of $889.03 Bn, from 449 providers listed on 37 exchanges in 29 countries.

Equity focused actively managed ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of $16.28 Bn during May, bringing year to date net inflows to $74.32 Bn, higher than the $41.02 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Fixed Income focused actively managed ETFs listed globally attracted net inflows of $10.45 Bn during May, bringing YTD net inflows to $43.36 Bn, much higher than the $18.56 Bn YTD net inflows in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 active ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered

$10.49 Bn during May. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA US) gathered $1.43 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets May 2024

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

May-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

May-24 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF JAAA US 9,842.62 4,414.17 1,429.25 FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF EIPI US 994.65 980.72 980.72 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF JEPQ US 13,938.30 4,623.16 951.45 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF CGDV US 8,244.95 2,117.14 802.37 SPDR Blackstone/GSO Senior Loan ETF SRLN US 6,465.73 1,258.04 660.19 Fidelity Total Bond ETF FBND US 9,494.43 2,998.98 600.91 Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF BOXX US 3,124.54 2,395.73 527.97 Fidelity Hedged Equity ETF FHEQ US 445.56 448.40 442.79 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF JPST US 23,371.30 889.97 415.03 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF DFAI US 6,306.65 1,066.45 391.66 JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF JREG LN 5,534.59 1,214.35 382.31 T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF TSPA US 556.05 441.68 364.94 Capital Group Core Bond ETF CGCB US 579.48 488.55 351.66 CI Global Artificial Intelligence ETF CIAI CN 336.33 335.74 335.74 Capital Group Growth ETF CGGR US 5,728.24 1,364.63 335.07 Dimensional US Core Equity 2 ETF DFAC US 27,920.88 1,460.61 334.86 Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF AVUV US 11,572.84 2,128.67 325.32 JPMorgan US Research Enhanced Index Equity ESG UCITS ETF - Acc JREU LN 7,756.47 1,860.79 323.68 Betashares Geared Long Australian Government Bond Fund Hedge Fund GGAB AU 272.22 271.93 269.82 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI US 33,630.96 2,075.22 260.07







Investors have tended to invest in Equity actively managed ETFs/ETPs during May.