ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Actively Managed ETFs And ETPs Reached A New Record High Of US$194 Billion At The End Of July 2020

Date 26/08/2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that actively managed ETFs and ETPs reached a new record high of US$194 billion at the end of July. Active products gathered net inflows of US$9.16 billion during July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$35.41 billion which is significantly more than the US$19.27 billion gathered at this point in 2019.  Assets invested in actively managed ETFs/ETPs finished the month up to 8.0%, from US$179.82 billion at the end of June to US$194.18 billion, according to ETFGI's July 2020 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, a monthly report in the annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in actively managed ETFs and ETPs reached a new record high of $194 Bn at the end of July.
  • Net inflows of $9.16 Bn in July, bring YTD net inflows to a record $35.41 Bn which is significantly more than the US$19.27 Bn gathered in 2019
  • Active fixed income ETFs account for 67.8% of overall assets.
  • The 8 semi-transparent Active ETFs that have been listed in the US through the end of July have assets of $375 Mn

The S&P 500 gained 5.6% in July, aided by the U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus and strong earnings. International markets also gained, with Developed Ex-U.S. and Emerging up 3.0% and 8.5%, respectively. In the developed markets Scandinavian countries benefited most, led by Norway (up 10.8%) and Sweden (up 10.1%); while Japan (down 2.0%) was the sole negative performer among developed countries. Dollar weakness contributed toward the positive momentum in Emerging markets where 19 of 25 countries gained, led by Brazil (up 14.4%) and Pakistan (up 13.4%), while Taiwan (up 12.1%) neared an all-time high.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in actively managed ETF and ETP assets as of the end of July 2020

ETFGI_Ac_Manage_ETF_ETP_July20

Fixed Income focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $6.53 billion over July, bringing net inflows for the year to July 2020 to $20.39 billion, more than the $14.92 billion in net inflows Fixed Income products had attracted for the year to July 2019. Equity focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $2.07 billion during July, bringing net inflows for the year to July 2020 to $12.48 billion, greater than the $4.05 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted for the year to July 2019.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $6.5 billion during July. NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF (NUBF CN) gathered $1.21 billion alone.

Top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets July 2020

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Jul-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-20

NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF

NUBF CN

1215.61

1218.25

1214.37

ARK Innovation ETF - Acc

ARKK US

6132.35

2398.52

703.63

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

JPST US

13440.17

3140.51

631.71

PIMCO Euro Short Maturity Source UCITS ETF - Acc

PJSR GY

1114.16

659.20

465.76

Etfmad Afarin Persian - Acc

FATF1

986.46

918.87

438.14

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

FIXD US

3188.00

1776.22

367.20

ARK Web x.O ETF - Acc

ARKW US

1919.97

865.44

361.70

iShares Liquidity Income ETF

ICSH US

4113.06

1467.94

237.47

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF - Acc

ARKG US

1589.79

709.64

236.53

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation ETF

IVOL US

392.18

300.16

219.81

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

PDBC US

2446.50

1019.41

216.93

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund

MINT US

14103.93

408.53

199.41

Mirae Asset Tiger Money Market Active ETF - Acc

272580 KS

508.53

272.14

183.75

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

HYLS US

1946.91

440.06

172.86

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

GSY US

2771.09

(40.52)

161.43

PIMCO Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund

BOND US

3591.60

539.07

150.92

Janus Short Duration Income ETF - Acc

VNLA US

2010.13

863.49

150.89

First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ETF

LMBS US

5783.41

1800.64

139.50

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Fund

FTSM US

5071.22

124.42

126.12

CI First Asset Gold Giants Covered Call ETF

CGXF CN

343.86

217.47

120.97

 

 

Name

Ticker

Listing date

AUM $Mn

Structure

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF

MID US

15-Jul-20

6.20

Precidian 

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF

ESGA US

15-Jul-20

65.61

Precidian

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

FBCG US

4-Jun-20

41.49

Fidelity

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF

FBCV US

4-Jun-20

8.09

Fidelity

Fidelity New Millennium ETF

FMIL US

4-Jun-20

6.11

Fidelity

ClearBridge Focus Value ETF

CFCV US

28-May-20

2.76

Precidian

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF

FDG US

2-Apr-20

164.28

Precidian

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF

FLV US

2-Apr-20

80.48

Precidian

Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income actively managed ETFs/ETPs during July.