ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Actively Managed ETFs And ETPs Reached A New Record High Of US$194 Billion At The End Of July 2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that actively managed ETFs and ETPs reached a new record high of US$194 billion at the end of July. Active products gathered net inflows of US$9.16 billion during July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$35.41 billion which is significantly more than the US$19.27 billion gathered at this point in 2019. Assets invested in actively managed ETFs/ETPs finished the month up to 8.0%, from US$179.82 billion at the end of June to US$194.18 billion, according to ETFGI's July 2020 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, a monthly report in the annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in actively managed ETFs and ETPs reached a new record high of $194 Bn at the end of July.
- Net inflows of $9.16 Bn in July, bring YTD net inflows to a record $35.41 Bn which is significantly more than the US$19.27 Bn gathered in 2019
- Active fixed income ETFs account for 67.8% of overall assets.
- The 8 semi-transparent Active ETFs that have been listed in the US through the end of July have assets of $375 Mn
“The S&P 500 gained 5.6% in July, aided by the U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus and strong earnings. International markets also gained, with Developed Ex-U.S. and Emerging up 3.0% and 8.5%, respectively. In the developed markets Scandinavian countries benefited most, led by Norway (up 10.8%) and Sweden (up 10.1%); while Japan (down 2.0%) was the sole negative performer among developed countries. Dollar weakness contributed toward the positive momentum in Emerging markets where 19 of 25 countries gained, led by Brazil (up 14.4%) and Pakistan (up 13.4%), while Taiwan (up 12.1%) neared an all-time high.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Growth in actively managed ETF and ETP assets as of the end of July 2020
Fixed Income focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $6.53 billion over July, bringing net inflows for the year to July 2020 to $20.39 billion, more than the $14.92 billion in net inflows Fixed Income products had attracted for the year to July 2019. Equity focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $2.07 billion during July, bringing net inflows for the year to July 2020 to $12.48 billion, greater than the $4.05 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted for the year to July 2019.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $6.5 billion during July. NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF (NUBF CN) gathered $1.21 billion alone.
Top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets July 2020
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF
|
NUBF CN
|
1215.61
|
1218.25
|
1214.37
|
ARK Innovation ETF - Acc
|
ARKK US
|
6132.35
|
2398.52
|
703.63
|
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
|
JPST US
|
13440.17
|
3140.51
|
631.71
|
PIMCO Euro Short Maturity Source UCITS ETF - Acc
|
PJSR GY
|
1114.16
|
659.20
|
465.76
|
Etfmad Afarin Persian - Acc
|
FATF1
|
986.46
|
918.87
|
438.14
|
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
|
FIXD US
|
3188.00
|
1776.22
|
367.20
|
ARK Web x.O ETF - Acc
|
ARKW US
|
1919.97
|
865.44
|
361.70
|
iShares Liquidity Income ETF
|
ICSH US
|
4113.06
|
1467.94
|
237.47
|
ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF - Acc
|
ARKG US
|
1589.79
|
709.64
|
236.53
|
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation ETF
|
IVOL US
|
392.18
|
300.16
|
219.81
|
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
|
PDBC US
|
2446.50
|
1019.41
|
216.93
|
PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund
|
MINT US
|
14103.93
|
408.53
|
199.41
|
Mirae Asset Tiger Money Market Active ETF - Acc
|
272580 KS
|
508.53
|
272.14
|
183.75
|
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
|
HYLS US
|
1946.91
|
440.06
|
172.86
|
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF
|
GSY US
|
2771.09
|
(40.52)
|
161.43
|
PIMCO Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund
|
BOND US
|
3591.60
|
539.07
|
150.92
|
Janus Short Duration Income ETF - Acc
|
VNLA US
|
2010.13
|
863.49
|
150.89
|
First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ETF
|
LMBS US
|
5783.41
|
1800.64
|
139.50
|
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Fund
|
FTSM US
|
5071.22
|
124.42
|
126.12
|
CI First Asset Gold Giants Covered Call ETF
|
CGXF CN
|
343.86
|
217.47
|
120.97
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Listing date
|
AUM $Mn
|
Structure
|
American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF
|
MID US
|
15-Jul-20
|
6.20
|
Precidian
|
American Century Sustainable Equity ETF
|
ESGA US
|
15-Jul-20
|
65.61
|
Precidian
|
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF
|
FBCG US
|
4-Jun-20
|
41.49
|
Fidelity
|
Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF
|
FBCV US
|
4-Jun-20
|
8.09
|
Fidelity
|
Fidelity New Millennium ETF
|
FMIL US
|
4-Jun-20
|
6.11
|
Fidelity
|
ClearBridge Focus Value ETF
|
CFCV US
|
28-May-20
|
2.76
|
Precidian
|
American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF
|
FDG US
|
2-Apr-20
|
164.28
|
Precidian
|
American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF
|
FLV US
|
2-Apr-20
|
80.48
|
Precidian
Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income actively managed ETFs/ETPs during July.