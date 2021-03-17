ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Active ETFs Reached A Record Of US$318 Billion At The End Of February 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that Active ETFs and ETPs gathered net inflows of US$16.90 billion during February, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$33.80 billion. Assets invested in actively managed ETFs and ETPs finished the month up to 4.9%, going from US$303 billion at the end of January to a record US$318 billion, according to ETFGI's February 2021 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in Active ETFs reached a high of $318 Bn at the end of February.

Monthly net inflows of $16.90 Bn during February are the second highest behind the $18.56 Bn in November 2020.

Record YTD net inflows of $33.80 Bn are much higher than the prior record of US$12.47 Bn set in February 2020.

“Despite a sell-off in the last week of the month, the S&P 500 gained of 2.76% in February, driven by optimism on COVID-19 vaccines, as well as continued monetary and fiscal stimulus. Developed markets ex- the U.S. ended the month up 2.50% while Emerging markets were up by 1.50% for the month. The leaders of the developed market in February were Hong Kong (6.03%), Canada (5.66%) and Spain (5.32%).“ according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in actively managed ETF and ETP assets as of the end of February 2021





Equity focused Active ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $10.47 Bn during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $20.16 Bn, which is much greater than the $2.84 Bn in net inflows gathered YTD in 2020. Fixed Income focused Active ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $5.25 Bn in February, bringing YTD net inflows to $11.46 Bn, more than the $9.03 Bn in YTD net inflows attracted in 2020.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 active ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $12.74 Bn during February. Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK US) gathered $2.37 Bn.

Top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets February 2021

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Feb-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Feb-21 ARK Innovation ETF ARKK US 23,431.99 5,465.72 2,368.57 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF US 4,412.96 2,355.98 1,689.80 ARK Web x.O ETF ARKW US 8,075.87 2,412.75 1,583.86 Hwabao WP Cash Tianyi Listed Money Market Fund 511990 CH 23,331.65 2,447.18 1,362.84 ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ US 3,609.34 1,794.19 877.96 ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF ARKG US 10,486.05 3,293.29 858.24 Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation ETF IVOL US 2,026.97 1,055.79 708.63 SPDR Blackstone/GSO Senior Loan ETF SRLN US 3,559.79 1,298.24 436.37 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF PDBC US 3,934.77 761.37 419.05 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF BLOK US 1,091.22 543.51 409.32 AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS US 1,019.40 708.03 375.75 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF JPST US 16,142.13 522.93 284.33 E Funds SWIFT Cash Money Market Fund 159001 CH 442.13 263.88 238.23 First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ETF LMBS US 6,892.60 365.33 203.19 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF FIXD US 5,040.80 463.65 200.08 First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund FTGC US 541.84 270.07 178.89 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI US 445.33 280.69 149.43 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF DFAU US 461.89 235.07 140.72 BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ICSH US 5,327.33 88.43 131.35 Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio VGRO CN 1,665.40 228.60 123.61





Investors have tended to invest in Equity focused Active ETFs/ETPs during February.