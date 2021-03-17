ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Active ETFs Reached A Record Of US$318 Billion At The End Of February 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that Active ETFs and ETPs gathered net inflows of US$16.90 billion during February, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$33.80 billion. Assets invested in actively managed ETFs and ETPs finished the month up to 4.9%, going from US$303 billion at the end of January to a record US$318 billion, according to ETFGI's February 2021 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in Active ETFs reached a high of $318 Bn at the end of February.
- Monthly net inflows of $16.90 Bn during February are the second highest behind the $18.56 Bn in November 2020.
- Record YTD net inflows of $33.80 Bn are much higher than the prior record of US$12.47 Bn set in February 2020.
“Despite a sell-off in the last week of the month, the S&P 500 gained of 2.76% in February, driven by optimism on COVID-19 vaccines, as well as continued monetary and fiscal stimulus. Developed markets ex- the U.S. ended the month up 2.50% while Emerging markets were up by 1.50% for the month. The leaders of the developed market in February were Hong Kong (6.03%), Canada (5.66%) and Spain (5.32%).“ according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.
Growth in actively managed ETF and ETP assets as of the end of February 2021
Equity focused Active ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $10.47 Bn during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $20.16 Bn, which is much greater than the $2.84 Bn in net inflows gathered YTD in 2020. Fixed Income focused Active ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $5.25 Bn in February, bringing YTD net inflows to $11.46 Bn, more than the $9.03 Bn in YTD net inflows attracted in 2020.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 active ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $12.74 Bn during February. Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK US) gathered $2.37 Bn.
Top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets February 2021
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
ARK Innovation ETF
|
ARKK US
|
23,431.99
|
5,465.72
|
2,368.57
|
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
|
ARKF US
|
4,412.96
|
2,355.98
|
1,689.80
|
ARK Web x.O ETF
|
ARKW US
|
8,075.87
|
2,412.75
|
1,583.86
|
Hwabao WP Cash Tianyi Listed Money Market Fund
|
511990 CH
|
23,331.65
|
2,447.18
|
1,362.84
|
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF
|
ARKQ US
|
3,609.34
|
1,794.19
|
877.96
|
ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF
|
ARKG US
|
10,486.05
|
3,293.29
|
858.24
|
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation ETF
|
IVOL US
|
2,026.97
|
1,055.79
|
708.63
|
SPDR Blackstone/GSO Senior Loan ETF
|
SRLN US
|
3,559.79
|
1,298.24
|
436.37
|
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
|
PDBC US
|
3,934.77
|
761.37
|
419.05
|
Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF
|
BLOK US
|
1,091.22
|
543.51
|
409.32
|
AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF
|
MSOS US
|
1,019.40
|
708.03
|
375.75
|
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
|
JPST US
|
16,142.13
|
522.93
|
284.33
|
E Funds SWIFT Cash Money Market Fund
|
159001 CH
|
442.13
|
263.88
|
238.23
|
First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ETF
|
LMBS US
|
6,892.60
|
365.33
|
203.19
|
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
|
FIXD US
|
5,040.80
|
463.65
|
200.08
|
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
|
FTGC US
|
541.84
|
270.07
|
178.89
|
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
|
JEPI US
|
445.33
|
280.69
|
149.43
|
Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF
|
DFAU US
|
461.89
|
235.07
|
140.72
|
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
|
ICSH US
|
5,327.33
|
88.43
|
131.35
|
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio
|
VGRO CN
|
1,665.40
|
228.60
|
123.61
Investors have tended to invest in Equity focused Active ETFs/ETPs during February.