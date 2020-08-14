 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Assets In ETFs And ETPs Listed In Europe Reach A New Record Of US$1.08 Trillion At The End Of July 2020

Date 14/08/2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that assets in ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reach a new record of US$1.08 trillion at the end of July.  ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of US$17.47 billion during July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$50.14 billion which is less than the US$62.65 billion gathered at this point last year.  Assets invested in the European ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 7.7%, from US$1.01 billion at the end of June, to US$1.08 trillion, according to ETFGI's July 2020 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights        

  • Assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reach a new record of $1.08 trillion at the end of July.
  • ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of US$17.47 billion during July.
  • Year-to-date net inflows are $50.14 Bn which is less than the $62.65 Bn gathered at this point last year. 
  • Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe attracted the biggest part of net inflows during July with $9.48 billion.

“The S&P 500 gained 5.6% in July, aided by the U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus and strong earnings.   International markets also gained, with Developed Ex-U.S. and Emerging up 3.0% and 8.5%, respectively. In the developed markets Scandinavian countries benefited most, led by Norway (up 10.8%) and Sweden (up 10.1%); while Japan (down 2.0%) was the sole negative performer among developed countries. Dollar weakness contributed toward the positive momentum in Emerging markets where 19 of 25 countries gained, led by Brazil (up 14.4%) and Pakistan (up 13.4%), while Taiwan (up 12.1%) neared an all-time high.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Europe ETFs and ETPs asset growth as at the end of July 2020

ETFGI_ETF_ETP_Europe_Jul20

At the end of July 2020, the European ETF/ETP industry had 2,298 ETFs, with 8,662 listings, assets of $1.08 trillion, from 68 providers listed on 28 exchanges in 23 countries.

Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of $9.47 billion during July, bringing net inflows for the year 2020 to $7.67 billion, lower than the $16.53 billion in net inflows at this point in 2019. Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe had net inflows of $5.26 billion during July, bringing net inflows for the year to $25.76 billion, lower than the $38.28 billion in net inflows at this point in 2019. Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered $1.59 million in net inflows bringing net inflows to $16.75 billion for 2020, which is much higher than the $4.90 billion in net inflows gathered year to date at this point in 2019.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $9.46 billion during July. The iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF (IEBC LN) gathered $808 million alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in July 2020: Europe

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jul-20

iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF

IEBC LN

15896.51

455.28

808.34

Xtrackers MSCI USA UCITS ETF (EUR) - Acc

XD9E GY

1018.16

112.80

804.55

UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU UCITS ETF (EUR) A - USD Hdg

EMUUSD SW

637.69

673.86

673.35

Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc - Acc

VUAA LN

990.96

785.96

622.44

Amundi MSCI Emerging ESG Leaders UCITS ETF DR - Acc

SADM GY

621.43

594.36

588.82

UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU UCITS ETF (EUR) A-dis - Acc

EMUAA SW

1805.70

577.12

551.38

UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU UCITS ETF (EUR) A - CHF Hdg Acc

EMUCHF SW

536.31

548.21

547.62

PIMCO Euro Short Maturity Source UCITS ETF - Acc

PJSR GY

1114.16

659.20

465.76

UBS ETF (IE) MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF (USD) A-acc - Acc

EGUSAS SW

573.26

(215.55)

443.28

Xtrackers MSCI USA UCITS ETF (CHF) - CHF Hdg - Acc

XD9C SW

485.40

(0.15)

417.07

Xtrackers Euro Stoxx 50 UCITS ETF - Acc

XESC GY

3874.81

793.15

409.81

iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF

LQDE LN

8709.56

3304.32

404.16

iShares MSCI World EUR Hedged UCITS ETF (Acc)

IWDE LN

3291.86

1111.19

377.58

iShares $ Treasury Bond 3-7yr UCITS ETF - USD D - Acc

CSBGU7 SW

2398.77

(33.94)

370.69

iShares US Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc

IUAA LN

2159.98

782.61

362.20

Xtrackers MSCI USA Index UCITS ETF (DR) - 1C - Acc

XD9U GY

5525.95

(32.30)

358.43

Invesco S&P 500 ETF - Acc

SPXS LN

7856.92

407.13

350.83

iShares Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF (DE)

SX5EEX GY

5719.58

(959.14)

313.13

AMUNDI MSCI EM ASIA UCITS ETF - USD (C) - Acc

AASU FP

1079.46

282.09

310.79

iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF - Acc

LQDA LN

2592.63

1040.75

277.41

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.49 billion during July. The Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc (SGLD LN) gathered $696 billion alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in July 2020: Europe

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-20

Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc

SGLD LN

13459.26

3653.21

696.39

iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc

SGLN LN

14962.20

5020.75

580.79

SG ETC WTI Oil -1x Daily Short Collateralized - Acc

OIL1S IM

329.41

320.12

320.12

Xetra Gold EUR - Acc

4GLD GY

14366.32

1306.01

312.43

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc

GOLD FP

3944.81

2200.89

158.98

Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC - Acc

XAD1 GY

4034.98

532.01

116.54

WisdomTree Physical Silver - Acc

PHAG LN

2100.77

283.42

95.17

Xtrackers IE Physical Gold  ETC Securities - GBP Hdg Acc

XGDG LN

94.16

398.49

79.73

iShares Physical Silver ETC - Acc

SSLN LN

515.13

222.47

70.70

WisdomTree Physical Platinum - Acc

PHPT LN

526.45

24.82

56.75

 


Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during July.