ETFGI Reports Active ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Gather A Record US$58.69 Billion In YTD Net Inflows And Assets Reached A Record High Of US$234.86 Billion At The End Of October 2020

Date 25/11/2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that actively managed ETFs and ETPs saw net inflows of US$7.28 billion during October, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record level US$58.69 billion which is significantly more than the US$34.85 billion in net inflows gathered at this point in 2019 as well as significantly more than the US$42.10 billion gathered in all of 2019. Assets invested in actively managed ETFs/ETPs finished the month up to 2.8%, from US$228.41 billion at the end of September to reach a new record high of US$234.86 billion, according to ETFGI's October 2020 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)


Highlights

  • Assets invested in actively managed ETFs/ETPs reached a new record high of $234.86 billion at the end of October.
  • Year-to-date net inflows are a record level of $58.69 billion
  • Fixed Income based actively managed ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $3.99 billion during October.

“During October, the S&P 500 decreased by 2.66% due to the uncertainty of US elections and rise in virus infections.  Developed markets outside the US fell 3.56% during October, 21 of 24 countries lost ground as a large portion of Europe announced new lockdown plans. Emerging markets reported positive a return of 2.04% in October.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in actively managed ETF and ETP assets as of the end of October 2020

ETFGI_Active_ETF_ETP_Global_Oct20

Fixed Income focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $3.99 billion during  October, bringing net inflows year to date to $34.73 billion, which is more than the $26.47 billion in net inflows Fixed Income products had attracted for the year in 2019. Equity focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $3.18 billion during October, bringing net inflows for the year to $19.57 billion, which is significantly more than the $7.33 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted YTD in 2019.

 

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $5.46 billion during October. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK US) gathered $1 billion alone.

Top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets October 2020

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Oct-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Oct-20

ARK Innovation ETF

ARKK US

9,643.17

5,208.46

1,000.46

iShares Interest Rate Hedged 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF

IGBH US

557.65

507.34

525.45

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF

ARKG US

2,782.24

1,557.51

438.18

ARK Web x.O ETF

ARKW US

2,825.46

1,561.72

339.90

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

JPST US

14,931.73

4,643.29

332.39

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

FIXD US

4,219.26

2,860.56

291.25

Janus Short Duration Income ETF

VNLA US

2,726.53

1,578.75

282.17

First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ETF

LMBS US

6,390.09

2,440.54

249.91

TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF

TQCD CN

209.98

221.04

213.71

iShares Liquidity Income ETF

ICSH US

4,922.60

2,279.16

209.72

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

ARKF US

893.61

683.81

203.91

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

LQDH US

450.02

335.30

202.29

PIMCO Euro Short Maturity Source UCITS ETF - Acc

PJSR GY

1,430.28

986.75

177.20

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund

MINT US

14,450.31

736.80

164.15

PIMCO Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund

BOND US

3,851.20

847.50

150.93

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF

JMST US

840.92

691.94

147.79

Amin Yekom

FAYF1

242.93

(1,321.61)

145.76

SPDR Blackstone/GSO Senior Loan ETF

SRLN US

1,689.01

(756.40)

135.90

JPMorgan EUR Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF

JSET LN

766.59

98.02

123.36

Kian - Acc

FKNF1

184.05

122.49

122.70

 



Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income actively managed ETFs/ETPs during October.

 