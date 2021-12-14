 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

ETFGI Reports A Record US$803 Billion Of Net Inflows Into ETFs And ETPs Listed In US At End Of November 2021

Date 14/12/2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reports a record US$803 billion of net inflows into ETFs and ETPs listed in US at end of November 2021.  ETFs and ETPs listed in US gained net inflows of US$70.68 billion during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$803.40 billion. Assets invested in the US ETFs and ETPs industry have decreased by 0.2%, from US$6.98 trillion at the end of October, to US$6.96 trillion, according to ETFGI's November 2021 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.) 


Highlights

  • Assets of $6.96 Tn invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in US at the end of November 2021 are the 2nd highest on record.
  • Record YTD 2021 net inflows of $803.40 Bn beating the prior record of $426.70 Bn gathered in YTD 2020.
  • $803.40 Bn YTD net inflows are $313.21 Bn over full year 2020 record net inflows $490.19 Bn.
  • $867 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.
  • Assets increased 27.4% YTD in 2021, going from US$5.47 Tn at end of 2020, to US$6.96 Tn.
  • 27th month of consecutive net inflows
  • Equity ETFs and ETPs listed in the US gathered a record $551.20 Bn in YTD net inflows 2021.

“Due to the growing threat of a new COVID variant Omicron, the S&P 500 declined 0.69% in November, however, the index is up 23.18% year to date. Developed markets, excluding the US, experienced a fall of 4.94% in November. Israel (down 1.03%) and the US (down 1.47%) experienced the smallest losses among the developed markets in November, while Luxembourg suffered the biggest loss of 16.90%. Emerging markets declined 3.53% during November. United Arab Emirates (up 8.15%) and Chile (up 5.51%) gained the most, whilst Turkey (down 13.72%) and Poland (down 11.95%) witnessed the largest declines.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of November 2021

ETFGI_ETP_US_Nov21

The US ETF/ETP industry had 2,768 ETFs/ETPs, assets of US$6,964 Bn, from 221 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of November 2021.

During November 2021, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $70.68 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in US gained net inflows of $51.19 Bn during November, bringing YTD net inflows for 2021 to $551.19 Bn, much higher than the
$168.79 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted for the corresponding period through November 2020. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in US reported net inflows of $10.76 Bn during November, bringing YTD net inflows for 2021 to $154.10 Bn, lower than the $161.60 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted YTD in 2020. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows of $1.35 Bn over November, bringing year to date net outflows for 2021 to $9.17 Bn, less than net inflows of $39.93 Bn commodities products had attracted over the same period last year. Active ETFs/ETPs saw net inflows of $6.78 Bn during November, bringing year to date net inflows for 2021 to $96.23 Bn, significantly more than the $46.61 Bn in net inflows active products had reported YTD in 2020.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $40.33 Bn during November. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI US) gathered $5.74 Bn the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets November 2021: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Nov-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Nov-21

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

287,384.43

38,895.37

5,739.58

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

IVV US

314,607.33

26,545.18

4,340.38

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

VOO US

274,833.46

48,422.27

4,020.88

Invesco QQQ Trust

QQQ US

210,092.41

17,803.32

3,586.15

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

VEA US

104,387.11

12,566.93

2,378.88

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

IEF US

16,781.50

2,458.75

2,224.59

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

IEFA US

100,920.99

12,152.42

1,651.48

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF

NUGO US

3,279.59

3,282.06

1,632.03

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

VCIT US

46,955.57

6,347.66

1,589.74

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

TIP US

37,722.39

10,784.50

1,568.96

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

AGG US

90,929.59

8,097.93

1,442.76

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

IWM US

68,827.89

4,071.50

1,375.72

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

TLT US

17,160.69

(1,101.28)

1,308.81

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPY US

417,698.54

14,895.39

1,275.25

Vanguard Value ETF

VTV US

88,927.85

14,860.99

1,270.14

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

STIP US

8,621.87

5,635.56

1,124.63

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

IJR US

70,542.47

3,497.26

1,048.91

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

VO US

56,290.00

5,306.71

1,036.46

Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF

QQQM US

3,473.49

2,816.76

864.89

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

VB US

49,216.20

5,950.66

853.66

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.34 Bn during November. The SPDR Gold Shares (GLD US) gathered $663 Mn the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets November 2021: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Nov-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Nov-21

SPDR Gold Shares

GLD US

56,592.95

(9,771.73)

663.25

iShares Gold Trust

IAU US

28,824.50

(1,457.50)

117.17

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

DBA US

1,055.37

245.12

96.99

United States Natural Gas Fund LP

UNG US

510.27

(38.05)

94.08

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Natural Gas

BOIL US

182.70

0.82

85.91

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

GSG US

1,348.08

255.10

85.45

iShares Silver Trust

SLV US

12,541.55

(16.61)

58.92

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil

UCO US

882.82

(753.39)

52.40

United States Oil Fund LP

USO US

2,336.66

(2,584.44)

45.69

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

USOI US

165.63

123.98

37.73


 Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during November.