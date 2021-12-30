ETFGI Reports A Record US$20.23 Billion Invested In Crypto ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally At The End Of November 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today a record US$20.23 billion invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of November 2021. Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$1.11 billion during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$9.26 billion which is much higher than the US$278 million gathered at this point last year. Total assets invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs increased by 3.7% from US$19.52 billion at the end of October 2021 to US$20.23 billion at the end of November, according to ETFGI’s November 2021 Crypto ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, a monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Record $20.23 invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of November.
- Assets increased by 3.7% from $19.52 billion at end October to $20.23 billion at end November.
- Assets have increased 549% year to date in 2021 going from $3.12 Bn at end of 2020 to $20.23 Bn at end November.
- Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $1.11 billion during November.
- Record YTD net inflows of $9.26 Bn beating the prior record of $278 Mn gathered YTD in 2020.
- $9.40 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.
- 4 Consecutive months of net inflows.
“Due to the growing threat of a new COVID variant Omicron, the S&P 500 declined 0.69% in November, however, the index is up 23.18% year to date. Developed markets, excluding the US, experienced a fall of 4.94% in November. Israel (down 1.03%) and the US (down 1.47%) experienced the smallest losses among the developed markets in November, while Luxembourg suffered the biggest loss of 16.90%. Emerging markets declined 3.53% during November. United Arab Emirates (up 8.15%) and Chile (up 5.51%) gained the most, whilst Turkey (down 13.72%) and Poland (down 11.95%) witnessed the largest declines.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Since the launch of the first Crypto ETP in 2015, the Bitcoin Tracker One-SEK, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily. At the end of November there were 80 Crypto ETFs/ETPs with 224 listings assets of US$20.23 Bn, from 21 providers listed on 16 exchanges in 13 countries. During November, 10 new Crypto ETFs/ETPs were launched.
Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $1.11 billion during November. Bitcoin ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows of $528 Mn during November, bringing year to date net inflows to $5.23 Bn, much higher than the $226 Mn in net inflows Bitcoin ETFs/ETPs had attracted year to date in 2020. Ethereum ETFs/ETPs listed in had net inflows of $342 Mn during November, taking year to date net inflows to $1.98 Bn, greater than the $25 Mn in net inflows Ethereum ETFs/ETPs had reported at this point in 2020.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered
$908 Mn during November. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO US) gathered $352 Mn the largest individual net inflow in November.
Top 20 Crypto ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2021
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
(US$ Mn)
Nov-21
|
NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD-21
|
NNA
(US$ Mn)
Nov-21
|
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
|
BITO US
|
1,422.63
|
1,594.56
|
351.57
|
CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF
|
ETHX/B CN
|
832.89
|
576.96
|
99.20
|
3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF
|
BTCQ/U CN
|
1,275.26
|
990.33
|
69.51
|
CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF - Acc
|
BTCX/B CN
|
248.47
|
223.04
|
45.09
|
21Shares Ethereum ETP - Acc
|
AETH SW
|
527.39
|
218.90
|
43.76
|
21Shares Solana ETP
|
ASOL SW
|
190.35
|
141.64
|
32.69
|
21Shares Polkadot ETP - Acc
|
ADOT SW
|
121.15
|
106.82
|
27.15
|
Purpose Ether ETF - CAD Hdg
|
ETHH CN
|
165.60
|
115.94
|
24.97
|
Valour Solana (SOL)
|
VALSOL SS
|
59.46
|
59.46
|
23.03
|
21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP - Acc
|
HODL SW
|
229.53
|
89.16
|
22.58
|
VanEck Vectors TRON ETN - Acc
|
VTRX GY
|
78.96
|
86.78
|
20.20
|
Bitcoin ETF - CAD - Acc
|
EBIT CN
|
115.30
|
101.95
|
19.91
|
21Shares Cardano ETP
|
AADA SW
|
82.82
|
104.50
|
18.18
|
21Shares Avalanche
|
AVAX SW
|
16.22
|
17.99
|
17.99
|
Vaneck Bitcoin Strategy ETF
|
XBTF US
|
17.37
|
17.57
|
17.57
|
Hashdex Nasdaq Bitcoin Reference Price Fundo de Índice
|
BITH11 BZ
|
36.77
|
40.30
|
16.00
|
VanEck Vectors Ethereum ETN - Acc
|
VETH GY
|
161.56
|
103.38
|
15.43
|
Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF
|
HDEX BH
|
476.74
|
476.02
|
15.33
|
WisdomTree Bitcoin - Acc
|
BTCW SW
|
348.08
|
17.34
|
14.92
|
ETHetc - ETC Group Physical Ethereum - Acc
|
ZETH GY
|
351.78
|
230.64
|
12.59