ETFGI Reports A Record US$20.23 Billion Invested In Crypto ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally At The End Of November 2021

Date 30/12/2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today a record US$20.23 billion invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of November 2021. Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$1.11 billion during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$9.26 billion which is much higher than the US$278 million gathered at this point last year. Total assets invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs increased by 3.7% from US$19.52 billion at the end of October 2021 to US$20.23 billion at the end of November, according to ETFGI’s November 2021 Crypto ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, a monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service.  (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.) 

Highlights

  • Record $20.23 invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of November.
  • Assets increased by 3.7% from $19.52 billion at end October to $20.23 billion at end November.
  • Assets have increased 549% year to date in 2021 going from $3.12 Bn at end of 2020 to $20.23 Bn at end November.
  • Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $1.11 billion during November.
  • Record YTD net inflows of $9.26 Bn beating the prior record of $278 Mn gathered YTD in 2020.
  • $9.40 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.
  • 4 Consecutive months of net inflows.

“Due to the growing threat of a new COVID variant Omicron, the S&P 500 declined 0.69% in November, however, the index is up 23.18% year to date. Developed markets, excluding the US, experienced a fall of 4.94% in November. Israel (down 1.03%) and the US (down 1.47%) experienced the smallest losses among the developed markets in November, while Luxembourg suffered the biggest loss of 16.90%. Emerging markets declined 3.53% during November. United Arab Emirates (up 8.15%) and Chile (up 5.51%) gained the most, whilst Turkey (down 13.72%) and Poland (down 11.95%) witnessed the largest declines.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

ETFGI_Crypto_Nov21

Since the launch of the first Crypto ETP in 2015, the Bitcoin Tracker One-SEK, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily.  At the end of November there were 80 Crypto ETFs/ETPs with 224 listings assets of US$20.23 Bn, from 21 providers listed on 16 exchanges in 13 countries.  During November, 10 new Crypto ETFs/ETPs were launched.
Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $1.11 billion during November.  Bitcoin ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows of $528 Mn during November, bringing year to date net inflows to $5.23 Bn, much higher than the $226 Mn in net inflows Bitcoin ETFs/ETPs had attracted year to date in 2020. Ethereum ETFs/ETPs listed in had net inflows of $342 Mn during November, taking year to date net inflows to $1.98 Bn, greater than the $25 Mn in net inflows Ethereum ETFs/ETPs had reported at this point in 2020. 

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered 
$908 Mn during November. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO US) gathered $352 Mn the largest individual net inflow in November.

Top 20 Crypto ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2021

Name

Ticker

Assets

(US$ Mn)

Nov-21

NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-21

NNA

(US$ Mn)

Nov-21

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

BITO US

1,422.63

1,594.56

351.57

CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF

ETHX/B CN

832.89

576.96

99.20

3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF

BTCQ/U CN

1,275.26

990.33

69.51

CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF  - Acc

BTCX/B CN

248.47

223.04

45.09

21Shares Ethereum ETP - Acc

AETH SW

527.39

218.90

43.76

21Shares Solana ETP

ASOL SW

190.35

141.64

32.69

21Shares Polkadot ETP - Acc

ADOT SW

121.15

106.82

27.15

Purpose Ether ETF - CAD Hdg

ETHH CN

165.60

115.94

24.97

Valour Solana (SOL)

VALSOL SS

59.46

59.46

23.03

21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP - Acc

HODL SW

229.53

89.16

22.58

VanEck Vectors TRON ETN - Acc

VTRX GY

78.96

86.78

20.20

Bitcoin ETF - CAD - Acc

EBIT CN

115.30

101.95

19.91

21Shares Cardano ETP

AADA SW

82.82

104.50

18.18

21Shares Avalanche

AVAX SW

16.22

17.99

17.99

Vaneck Bitcoin Strategy ETF

XBTF US

17.37

17.57

17.57

Hashdex Nasdaq Bitcoin Reference Price Fundo de Índice

BITH11 BZ

36.77

40.30

16.00

VanEck Vectors Ethereum ETN - Acc

VETH GY

161.56

103.38

15.43

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF

HDEX BH

476.74

476.02

15.33

WisdomTree Bitcoin - Acc

BTCW SW

348.08

17.34

14.92

ETHetc - ETC Group Physical Ethereum - Acc

ZETH GY

351.78

230.64

12.59

