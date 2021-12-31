ETFGI Reports 87 New ETF BDRs With Assets Of US$951 Million Have Been Listed In Brazil During 2021 At The End Of November

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported reports 87 new ETF BDRs with assets of US$951 million have been listed in Brazil during 2021 at the end of November. ETFs and ETPs listed in Latin America saw net outflows of US$34 million during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$4.26 billion. Assets invested in the Latin American ETFs/ETPs industry have decreased by 2.7% from US$19.46 billion at the end of October 2021 to US$18.93 billion, according to ETFGI's November 2021 Latin America ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets of $18.93 Bn invested in Latin America ETFs and ETPs industry at end of November 2021.
- Assets increased 31.7% YTD in 2021, going from $14.37 Bn at end of 2020 to $18.93 Bn.
- Reports 87 new ETF BDRs with assets of US$951 million have been listed in Brazil during 2021 at the end of November
- Record YTD 2021 net inflows of $4.27 Bn beating the prior record of $3.40 Bn gathered in YTD 2019.
- $4.27 Bn YTD net inflows are just $2.60 Bn over full year 2020 record net inflows $1.67 Bn.
- $4.14 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.
- 1th month of net outflows after 6 consecutive months of net inflows.
- Equity ETFs and ETPs listed in Latin America gathered a record $3.03 Bn in net inflows YTD 2021.
“Due to the growing threat of a new COVID variant Omicron, the S&P 500 declined 0.69% in November, however, the index is up 23.18% year to date. Developed markets, excluding the US, experienced a fall of 4.94% in November. Israel (down 1.03%) and the US (down 1.47%) experienced the smallest losses among the developed markets in November, while Luxembourg suffered the biggest loss of 16.90%. Emerging markets declined 3.53% during November. United Arab Emirates (up 8.15%) and Chile (up 5.51%) gained the most, whilst Turkey (down 13.72%) and Poland (down 11.95%) witnessed the largest declines.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Latin America ETF and ETP asset growth as at the end of November 2021
At the end of November 2021, the Latin American ETF industry had 96 ETFs, with 2,016 listings, from 64 providers listed on 6 exchanges in 6 countries.
Equity ETFs reported net outflows of $97 Mn during November, bringing net inflows YTD to $3.03 Bn, higher than the $1.85 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted YTD in 2020. Fixed Income ETFs listed in Latin America reported net inflows of $4 Mn during November, taking net inflows YTD in 2021 to $104 Mn, higher than the $68 Mn in net outflows fixed income products had in the same period last year.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 10 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $391 Mn during November, the iShares Ibovespa Fundo de Indice - Acc (BOVA11 BZ) gathered $198 Mn the largest individual net inflow.
Top 10 ETFs by net new assets November 2021: Latin America
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
iShares Ibovespa Fundo de Indice - Acc
|
BOVA11 BZ
|
3,262.88
|
1,138.83
|
197.71
|
MEXTRAC - Acc
|
MEXTRAC MM
|
560.21
|
9.35
|
52.56
|
iShares S&P 500 Peso Hedged Trac - Acc
|
IVVPESO MM
|
129.28
|
109.44
|
33.19
|
It Now PIBB IBrX-50 Index Fund - Acc
|
PIBB11 BZ
|
490.00
|
193.59
|
29.23
|
Hashdex Nasdaq Bitcoin Reference Price Fundo de Índice
|
BITH11 BZ
|
36.77
|
40.30
|
16.00
|
Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF
|
HDEX BH
|
476.74
|
476.02
|
15.33
|
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
|
BACW39 BZ
|
135.47
|
70.86
|
13.66
|
Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Fundo de Índice
|
HASH11 BZ
|
483.24
|
527.82
|
11.85
|
It Now IDIV Index Fund - Acc
|
DIVO11 BZ
|
72.39
|
19.87
|
11.29
|
iShares S&P 500 FIC FI Investimento no Exterior - Acc
|
IVVB11 BZ
|
1,110.26
|
403.69
|
10.38