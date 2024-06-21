ETFGI: Korean Retail Investors Were Active Investors In Overseas Listed ETFs In May

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that in May, 23 of the top 50 overseas securities purchased by Korean retail investors were ETFs listed in the United States and Japan. The number of ETFs on the list were down by 2 from 25 in April 2024, it is down by 2 from 25 in March 2024, and it remains the same as February 2024.

Highlights

Twelve of the twenty-three ETFs on the top 50 list provide leverage or inverse exposure.

The largest purchase was US$1.61 billion of the Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3X SHS ETF listed in the United States.

Top 10 overseas ETF purchased in May

ETF Name Purchase Amount in USD DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTORS BULL 3X SHS ETF 1,611,409,971 DIREXION SHARES ETF TRUST DAILY 642,024,771 PROSHARES ULTRAPRO QQQ ETF 431,465,400 GRANITESHARES 1.5X LONG NVDA DAILY ETF 427,920,489 DIREXION DAILY TSLA BULL 1.5X SHARES 330,810,068 PROSHARES ULTRAPRO SHORT QQQ ETF 299,867,096 DIREXION DAILY 20 YEAR PLUS DRX DLY 20+ YR TREAS BULL 3X 186,208,412 GRNTSHR 1.5X ETF 144,315,353 2X BITCOIN STRATEGY ETF 125,499,923 SPDR SP 500 ETF TRUST 121,803,282

Source, Korea Securities Depository. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

The ETFs industry in South Korea had 1,251 ETFs, with assets of $116.89 Bn, from 37 providers listed on the Korea Exchange at the end of May. According to data from ETFGI, 26.1 percent of the ETFs provide leverage or inverse exposure which account for 10.5% of the assets in the ETFs industry in South Korea.

Looking at the global ETFs industry, leverage and inverse ETFs account for 9.6% of the 12,321 products but only US$137.96 Bn of the US$12.89 trillion in assets under management at the end of May 2024.