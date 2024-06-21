Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ETFGI: Korean Retail Investors Were Active Investors In Overseas Listed ETFs In May

Date 21/06/2024

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that in May, 23 of the top 50 overseas securities purchased by Korean retail investors were ETFs listed in the United States and Japan. The number of ETFs on the list were down by 2 from 25 in April 2024, it is down by 2 from 25 in March 2024, and it remains the same as February 2024.

Top 10 overseas ETF purchased in May  

ETF Name

Purchase Amount in USD

DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTORS BULL 3X SHS ETF

 1,611,409,971

DIREXION SHARES ETF TRUST DAILY

 642,024,771

PROSHARES ULTRAPRO QQQ ETF

 431,465,400

GRANITESHARES 1.5X LONG NVDA DAILY ETF

 427,920,489

DIREXION DAILY TSLA BULL 1.5X SHARES

 330,810,068

PROSHARES ULTRAPRO SHORT QQQ ETF

 299,867,096

DIREXION DAILY 20 YEAR PLUS DRX DLY 20+ YR TREAS BULL 3X

 186,208,412

GRNTSHR 1.5X ETF

 144,315,353

2X BITCOIN STRATEGY ETF

 125,499,923

SPDR SP 500 ETF TRUST

 121,803,282

Source, Korea Securities Depository. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

The ETFs industry in South Korea had 1,251 ETFs, with assets of $116.89 Bn, from 37 providers listed on the Korea Exchange at the end of May.  According to data from ETFGI, 26.1 percent of the ETFs provide leverage or inverse exposure which account for 10.5% of the assets in the ETFs industry in South Korea.

Looking at the global ETFs industry, leverage and inverse ETFs account for 9.6% of the 12,321 products but only US$137.96 Bn of the US$12.89 trillion in assets under management at the end of May 2024. 

ETFs industry in South Korean asset growth as of the end of May  

ETFGI_Korea_May24

