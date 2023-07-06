ETC Group Makes Changes To Senior Management Team

ETC Group, Europe's leading provider of digital asset-backed securities, announced today that it has made some changes within the senior management team to better align its overall governance structure with Group strategy.

In preparation for its next phase in growth, ETC Group is moving away from the co-CEO model, with Tim Bevan taking over as sole CEO to drive the ETP business, while Bradley Duke will be taking on the role of Chief Strategy Officer to lead on strategy and to examine broader opportunities for the Group. Bradley will also become non-executive Chairman of the group’s UK entity.

Both Bradley and Tim are founders of ETC Group, which issued BTCE, the world’s first centrally cleared crypto ETP on Deutsche Börse’s XETRA in June 2020. BTCE is the largest physically backed crypto ETP in Europe with AUM of over $625 million and also Europe’s most heavily traded crypto ETP.

Recently, ETC Group also listed DA20, the world’s first crypto ETP tracking an MSCI index signalling a move towards investment management products. DA20 provides broad market exposure to investors by tracking an index of 20 cryptocurrencies which cover 85% of the total crypto market capitalisation.