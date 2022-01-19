ETC Group Announces Listing Of Popular Crypto ETPs On The Swiss Stock Exchange SIX - The Listing Of Polkadot, Solana And Cardano ETPs Marks A Year’s Anniversary Since ETC Group’s Physical Bitcoin BTCE Was Launched On SIX In January 2021

ETC Group (www.etc-group.com), Europe’s leading specialist provider of institutional-grade digital asset-backed securities, has announced that it will list its physically backed Polkadot (Ticker: PLKA), Solana (Ticker: ESOL) and Cardano (Ticker: RDAN) ETCs on SIX Swiss Exchange from today.
The listing of this set of products based on some of the most popular digital assets follows the huge success of ETC Group’s first Bitcoin based product - the BTCetc ETC Group Physical Bitcoin (ticker BTCE) - which was listed on SIX a year ago in January 2021, following its initial launch on Germany´s XETRA exchange in June 2020. These latest listings on SIX of “DOTetc - ETC Group Physical Polkadot”; “ADAetc - ETC Group Physical Cardano” and “SOLetc - ETC Group Physical Solana” follow listings on XETRA in December 2021.
ETC Group´s products offer several benefits over investing directly in the digital assets they track. Traded on regulated markets, investors can buy and sell the ETCs in the same way they would when trading conventional shares through their online broker platform or bank and with the identical regulatory protections in place. The underlying collateral is securely stored in institutional-grade custody, and investors do not require a digital wallet or related technical knowledge.
Bradley Duke, founder and co-CEO of ETC Group comments “We’ve had great success since our first SIX launch in January 2021 with our Bitcoin ETC, BTCE. We’re responding to increasing interest from investors to be able to invest and trade in additional digital assets, but with the same underlying high quality structure, liquidity and secure trading environment. We’re delighted to launch our Polkadot, Solana and Cardano ETCs on SIX, one of the world’s most advanced and crypto-friendly stock exchanges. This further establishes ETC Group’s leadership position in European domiciled cryptocurrency-backed securities.”
Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, and your capital is at risk. Disclaimer: https://bit.ly/etcdisc