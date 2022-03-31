Establishment Of Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Osaka Head Office

At its board of directors meeting held today, Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) resolved to establish an Osaka Head Office on April 1, 2022.
Objective
JPX was established in 2013 through the business combination of Tokyo Stock Exchange Group, Inc. and Osaka Securities Exchange Co., Ltd, and current operations in Osaka consist of Osaka Exchange, Inc., which operates the derivatives market, and an office that carries out core operations in the Kansai region for other group companies including listed company-related and self-regulatory functions. In addition, the Osaka site would take over the entire operation of the Group in the event of a wide-ranging disaster in the capital region. To this end, JPX has decided to establish the Osaka Head Office from the viewpoint of strengthening this site's activities as its center of business in the Kansai region.
Details
Name : Osaka Head Office, Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
Address : 1-8-16 Kitahama, Chuo-ku, Osaka City, Osaka, 541-0041
Functions
- Japan Exchange Group, Inc. : A backup site in the event of a disaster in the capital region, and overall coordination of and corporate communications for the Osaka site
- Osaka Exchange, Inc. and Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Inc. : Derivatives market operation and financial education
- Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. : IPO support*, listed company services, and financial education
- JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. : IT system operation
- Japan Exchange Regulation : Market surveillance
- Japan Securities Clearing Corporation : A backup site in the event of a disaster in the capital region
- An "Osaka IPO Center" will be established on April 1, 2022, the same day as the establishment of the Osaka Head Office.