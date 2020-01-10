Esports Betting Platform Luckbox Welcomes Crypto Players

Esports betting platform Luckbox now allows players to deposit using a variety of cryptocurrencies.
As well as traditional payment methods, esports fans can make deposits and withdrawals in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Litecoin.
Thanks to respected cryptocurrency payment specialists Cryptopay, using crypto at Luckbox is simple, swift and secure.
Luckbox’s Chief Operating Officer Quentin Martin said: “We’re seeing an increasing demand among users to use crypto across the whole igaming industry and we’re delighted to be able to respond to the preference of our players by providing it as an option.
“At Luckbox, we’re constantly striving to be at the forefront of innovation, trying new ideas and, of course, we want to give our players as much choice as possible.
“So, as well as those who want to use credit cards, debit cards, Neteller, Skrill and all the other traditional payment methods, we’re now able to cater for those who prefer to deposit in crypto.”
The latest product feature follows the addition of esports stats to Luckbox’s match pages, which also feature live streams with a choice of broadcast language and expected rosters.
Luckbox provides real-money esports betting on CS:GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, Overwatch and more leading games to esports fans in more than 100 territories.
The Luckbox community plays a key role in shaping the product and the team are asking for feedback and ideas from esports fans via the Luckbox Discord server.