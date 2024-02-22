Espe Lists on Euronext Growth Milan

3 rd listing of 2024 on Euronext Growth Milan

6 th listing on Euronext in 2024

Total placement volume of the offering equal to €2.1 million

Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Espe on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

The company, based in Grantorto (near Padua), operates in the energy sector, focusing on the construction of industrial electrical and automation systems. Since 2003 the company is involved in the renewable energy sector, in particular photovoltaic solutions. In 2011 Espe started operating also in small wind turbines and in 2013 also in the biomass cogeneration sphere with proprietary brand technology.

Espe represents the third listing on Borsa Italiana’s market dedicated to small and medium-sized companies and it is the sixth listing of the year on Euronext.

In the placement phase, Espe raised €1.8 million, excluding the potential exercise of the over-allotment option. If the over-allotment option is fully exercised, the total amount raised will be approximately €2.1 million.

Enrico Meneghetti, CEO of Espe, said: "Our listing on Euronext Growth Milan is a milestone that coincides with our fiftieth year in business, as a company with a solid track record and ambitious plans for future growth.”





Caption: Enrico Meneghetti, CEO of Espe, rang the bell during the market opening ceremony this morning to celebrate the listing of the company.

Founded in 1974, Espe designs and manufactures industrial electrical systems, and has been active in renewable energy since 2003. Today it is recognised as a top EPC contractor for installing both roof- and ground-mounted industrial photovoltaic systems and utility-scale solar solutions. Since 2011, Espe has been active in the mini-wind power market, manufacturing turbines for markets in Italy and around the world. In 2013, the company started producing small biomass co-generators using proprietary technologies. Espe is a renewable energy pioneer in Italy and a reliable partner that supports clients throughout the construction of photovoltaic, mini-wind power and biomass systems, from production to maintenance.