ESMA Withdraws The CRA Registration Of Qivalio SAS

Date 31/01/2023

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, has withdrawn the credit rating agency (CRA) registration of Qivalio SAS, following the asset transfer of the credit rating activities from Qivalio SAS to EthiFinance Ratings S.L. (formerly Axesor).

 

The withdrawal decisions follow the official notifications to ESMA by Qivalio SAS on 29 November 2022 of its intention to renounce the specific registrations under the conditions set out in Article 20(1)(a) of the CRA Regulation (CRAR).

The list of registered and certified CRAs has been updated.

