The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, has withdrawn the credit rating agency (CRA) registration of EuroRating Sp. z o.o.

The withdrawal decision follows the official notification to ESMA by EuroRating Sp. z o.o. on 15 April 2024 of its intention to renounce their registration under the conditions set out in Article 20(1)(a) of the CRA Regulation (CRAR).

The list of registered or certified CRAs has been updated.