ESMA Withdraws Registration Of NEX Abide Trade Repository AB

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU's Securities Markets Authority, has today withdrawn the trade repository (TR) registration of NEX Abide Trade Repository AB (NATR).
NATR has been registered as a TR since 24 November 2017.
The withdrawal decision follows the official notification to ESMA by NATR of its intention to renounce its registration as a TR under the conditions set out in Article 71(1)(a) of EMIR.
Point (a) of Article 71(1) of EMIR provides that without prejudice to Article 73, ESMA shall withdraw the registration of a trade repository where the trade repository “expressly renounces the registration or has provided no services for the preceding six months”.
ESMA has updated its list of authorised trade repositories in the EU.