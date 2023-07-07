ESMA Upgrades Rating Data Repository And Publishes Latest Data On CRA Performance

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, recently revamped its Central Repository of Ratings (CEREP) and made available the latest set of semi-annual statistical data on the performance of credit ratings, including transition matrices and default rates.

The most recent dataset covers ratings data until December 2022.

CEREP provides information on credit ratings issued by Credit Rating Agencies (CRAs) which are either registered or certified in the European Union. It allows investors to assess, on a single platform, the performance and reliability of credit ratings for different CRAs, asset classes, geographical regions and time horizons over a given time period.

CEREP is updated on a semi-annual basis with statistics covering the preceding 6-month period: the reporting periods are January to June and July to December.

Next steps

The next update is expected to be published in early 2024.