ESMA Updates Transparency Opinions For 3rd Country Venues

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has updated the list of third-country venues (TCTV) in the context of the opinion on post-trade transparency under MiFIR, following new requests from the industry.
Following the publication of the opinion and the list of third-country venues in June 2020, ESMA has received requests from market participants to assess more venues against the criteria set out in the opinion. The review is now finalised and ESMA is publishing:
- an updated annex to the opinion related to post-trade transparency, with the list of venues with a positive or partially positive assessment; and
- additional guidance on the implementation of the list of TCTV venues.
In addition, ESMA will automatically process and publish in cvs format the list of venues included in the annex to both the opinion on transparency and the opinion on position limits.
The relevant links related to the opinions and their annexes are now available on a dedicated webpage.