ESMA Updates Reporting Under The Money Market Funds Regulation

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today updated its validation rules regarding the Money Market Fund Regulation (MMFR). This relates to the requirements of Article 37 of MMFR that require MMF managers to submit data to National Competent Authorities, who will then transmit this to ESMA.
Following feedback received by market participants after the publication of the validation rules, ESMA has decided to implement amendments to them.
The proposed changes are not related to the published XML schemas. The changes only provide clarifications on existing validation rules in order to fix inconsistencies or ease the understanding of the rules. It also extends the Classification of Financial Instruments (CFI) codes for eligible assets.
The updated MMFR reporting validations documentation is available here.