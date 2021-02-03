ESMA Updates Q&AS ON MiFID II AND MiFIR Market Structures Topics

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today updated its Questions and Answers (Q&As) regarding market structures issues under MiFID II and MiFIR.

The Q&As provide clarification on:

The classification of DEA trades; and

Matched Principal Trading by investment firms.

The purpose of these Q&As is to promote common supervisory approaches and practices in the application of MiFID II and MiFIR. They provide responses to questions addressed by the general public and market participants in relation to the practical application of level 1 and level 2 provisions for transparency and market structures topics.

ESMA will continue to develop these Q&As in the coming months and will review and update them where required.