ESMA Updates Q&A ON MiFIR Data Reporting (July 2020)

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today updated its Questions and Answers on data reporting under the Market in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR).
The Q&A provides clarifications in relation to the reporting requirements for submission of transaction reports under Art. 26 of MiFIR and RTS 22. In particular, the new Q&A provides two reporting scenarios where an Investment Firm executes a transaction through an execution algorithm provided by another Firm.
The amendments to the existing Q&A on MiFIR data reporting becomes effective from 8 July 2020.
The purpose of this Q&A is to promote common supervisory approaches and practices in the application of MiFIR. It provides guidance to Investment Firms, Trading Venues, ARMs and Systematic Internalisers on compliance with the reporting provisions of MiFIR.
ESMA will periodically review these Q&A and update them where required.