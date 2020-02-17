 Skip to main Content
ESMA Updates Q&A On Implementation Of CRA Regulation

Date 17/02/2020

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has today updated its Questions and Answers (Q&As) on the Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR).

The Q&A provides clarification on what steps should a CRA take in order to ensure a sufficient level of quality and transparency in the periodic review of credit ratings conducted in accordance with Article 8(5) of CRAR.

The purpose of this Q&A is to establish a set of minimum standards for these periodic reviews. It will also provide investors with clarity as to whether and if so, when the annual and semi-annual review was conducted for a credit rating.

ESMA will periodically review these Q&A and update them where required.

 