ESMA Updates Its Questions And Answers On The Securitisation Regulation

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today updated its Questions and Answers on the Securitisation Regulation (Regulation 2017/2402).
The majority of the new Q&As in this document provide clarification on different aspects of the templates contained in the draft technical standards on disclosure which are published on the website of the European Commission. In particular, the document clarifies how several specific fields in the templates should be completed, including questions which are specific to fields in the ABCP template. The document also contains clarifications addressed to securitisation repositories.
The purpose of this document is to promote common, uniform and consistent supervisory approaches and practices in the day-to-day application of the Securitisation Regulation and to help regulated entities comply with their obligations.
ESMA will continue to develop this Q&A on the Securitisation Regulation in the coming months and will review and update them where required.