ESMA Updates Its Q&As On The Securitisation Regulation

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today updated its Questions and Answers (Q&As) on the Securitisation Regulation (Regulation 2017/2402).
The majority of Q&As in this document provide clarification on different aspects of the templates contained in the draft technical standards on disclosure which were recently published by the European Commission. In particular, the Q&As clarifies how several specific fields in the templates should be completed and also contains clarifications relating to STS notifications and securitisation repositories.
This fourth version of the Securitisation Q&As includes a summary table giving an easy overview of the list of Q&As. The order of some Q&As has been slightly adjusted compared to the previous version with a view to grouping Q&As treating similar topics. To ensure traceability, the overview table lists the number of each Q&A in the previous version where it is different from the new version.
The purpose of this document is to promote common, uniform and consistent supervisory approaches and practices in the day-to-day application of Securitisation Regulation and help regulated entities comply with their obligations.
ESMA will continue to develop this Q&A on the Securitisation Regulation in the coming months and will review and update them where required.