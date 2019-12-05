ESMA Updates Its Q&As On MiFID II And MiFIR Transparency And Market Structures Topics

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has today updated its Questions and Answers regarding market structures and transparency issues under the Market in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) and Regulation (MiFIR).
The new Q&As provide clarification on the following topics:
- Conversion of LIS/SSTI thresholds in lots;
- Member preferencing and pre-arranged transactions; and
- Scope of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/584 (RTS7).
Background
The purpose of these Q&As is to promote common supervisory approaches and practices in the application of MiFID II and MiFIR. They provide responses to questions posed by the general public and market participants in relation to the practical application of level 1 and level 2 provisions relating to transparency and market structures issues.
ESMA will continue to develop these Q&As in the coming months and will review and update them where required.