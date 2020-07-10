ESMA Updates Its Opinion On Ancillary Activity Calculations

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, published today an updated Opinion on ancillary activity calculations. The opinion provides the estimation of the market size of commodity derivatives and emission allowances for 2019.
ESMA has prepared these estimations based on data reported to the ESMA FITRS system as well as data reported to trade repositories under EMIR. Market participants, under the revised Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II), are required to measure their own activity against total market sizes in commodity derivatives. These sizes are important to enable market participants to assess whether they exceed the ancillary activity thresholds in MiFID II and consequently would have to apply for authorisation as an investment firm.
In issuing this opinion, ESMA considers that the guidance on market size will contribute positively to the consistency of supervisory practices and will ensure a uniform approach throughout the Union.
Background
Determining market size figures is challenging for national competent authorities (NCAs) and market participants since there is no centralised recording of on-venue and off-venue transactions for commodity derivatives and emission allowances, which are publicly available. NCAs and market participants have asked ESMA to provide guidance for the determination of the market size figures to ensure the correct application of Article 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/592 of 1 December 2016.