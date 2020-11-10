ESMA Updates Brexit Statements For The End Of UK Transition Period

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has updated three statements which address the impact on reporting under EMIR and SFTR and on the operation of ESMA databases and IT systems after 31 December 2020, the end of the UK’s transition from the EU.
Previously published in preparation for a no-deal Brexit scenario in 2019, the following statements have now been updated:
Statement on issues affecting EMIR and SFTR reporting – covering issues affecting reporting, recordkeeping, reconciliation, data access, portability and aggregation of derivatives under Article 9 EMIR and of securities financing transactions reported under Article 4 of SFTR;
Statement on the use of UK data in ESMA databases and performance of MiFID II calculations – covering MiFID II/MiFIR publications performed by the various ESMA databases, as well as the annual ancillary activity calculations.; and
Statement on ESMA’s Data Operational Plan – covering actions related to FIRDS, FITRS, DVCAP, transaction reporting systems, and ESMA’s registers and data.