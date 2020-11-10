 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

ESMA Updates Brexit Statements For The End Of UK Transition Period

Date 10/11/2020

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has updated three statements which address the impact on reporting under EMIR and SFTR and on the operation of ESMA databases and IT systems after 31 December 2020, the end of the UK’s transition from the EU. 


Previously published in preparation for a no-deal Brexit scenario in 2019, the following statements have now been updated:

 

 