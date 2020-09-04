ESMA Starts Recruitment For Executive Director

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has published today a vacancy notice to fill the position of Executive Director of the Authority.
The current Executive Director, Verena Ross, having served the maximum number of ten years allowed under the ESMA Regulation, will leave the post on 29 May 2021 and ESMA now starts the process of finding her successor.
The Executive Director of the Authority is appointed by ESMA’s Board of Supervisors after confirmation by the European Parliament.
Position
The Executive Director is a full-time independent professional, member of ESMA staff, based in Paris (France). He/she is responsible for the day-to-day management of ESMA and for setting and executing ESMA’s work programme.
He/she will be accountable to the ESMA Board of Supervisors and its Chair in particular, and report to the Board of Supervisors on an on-going basis on the development of the ESMA activities.
Process
a) Closing date for applications 16 October 2020;
b) Interviews by the Selection Board:
c) Candidates included on the reserve list to do a one-day assessment centre;
c) Presentation to and interview with the Board of Supervisors;
e) Appointment by the Board of Supervisors, after confirmation by the European Parliament; and
f) The envisaged contract start date is 1 May 2021