ESMA Selects Natasha Cazenave As Candidate For Executive Director Position

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has selected Natasha Cazenave as its candidate for the position of Executive Director.
The Board of Supervisors (Board) decision follows an open selection process, which it has today communicated to the European Parliament (Parliament). The Board will appoint the candidate as the new Executive Director following confirmation by the Parliament, with the confirmation process expected to take place in the coming weeks.
The candidate, once confirmed, will replace the current Executive Director, Verena Ross, who has now served the maximum term allowed under the ESMA Regulation and steps down on 29 May 2021. The incoming Executive Director will be appointed to serve a five-year term, renewable once.
Ms. Cazenave is currently Deputy Secretary General and Head of the Policy and International Affairs Directorate at the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).