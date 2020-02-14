ESMA Seeks Candidates For Its Stakeholder Group

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) is seeking candidates to represent the interests of all types of financial markets stakeholders as members of its Securities and Markets Stakeholders Group (SMSG).
Strong stakeholder engagement has hugely contributed to ESMA’s successful contribution to the development of a single rulebook for financial services and ensuring its consistent application. ESMA particularly values its relationship with the SMSG as it facilitates consultation between ESMA and its stakeholders on ESMA’s areas of responsibility and provides advice on its policy development. This helps to ensure that stakeholders can contribute to the formulation of policy from the beginning of the process.
The successful candidates will take up their roles in July 2020.
Steven Maijoor, Chair, said:
“The next SMSG will start its mandate in a period which is crucial for ESMA as it embarks on the new responsibilities entrusted to it by the ESA review. The SMSG will have an important role to play in helping ESMA meet these new challenges.
“We are seeking the broadest possible stakeholder representation, in terms of stakeholder segment, gender and geography, and encourage all interested parties to put themselves forward for consideration.”
The review of ESMA’s founding regulation changed the composition of the SMSG and has necessitated the establishment of a new group composed of 30 members, representing consumers, users of financial services, financial market participants, employees in the financial sector, SMEs, and academics.
It meets on at least four occasions per year and twice with ESMA’s Board of Supervisors.
Each Member of the SMSG serves for a period of four years and can serve two successive terms.
Application process
The call for expression of interest for membership in the SMSG is open to all those who represent stakeholders active in the European Union. The deadline for applications is 29 March 2020.
Relevant documents for the application can be found here.
· Call for Expression of Interest;
· Application form; and
The applications should be accompanied by a CV, preferably in the Europass format. Candidates are also invited to provide a letter of motivation, clearly stating the reasons behind the application.
Selection process
The details of the selection process are in the Call for Expression of Interest.
The final decision on the composition of the SMSG is expected to be made by the ESMA Board of Supervisors end May 2020.