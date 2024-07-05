ESMA Puts Forward Measures To Support Corporate Sustainability Reporting

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, has today published a Final Report on the Guidelines on Enforcement of Sustainability Information (GLESI) and a Public Statement on the first application of the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). These documents will support the consistent application and supervision of sustainability reporting requirements.
The purpose of the GLESI is to provide guidance to build convergence on supervisory practices on sustainability reporting. See explainer video here. Through the Public Statement on the first-time application of the ESRS, ESMA intends to support large issuers in going through the learning curve associated with the implementation of these new reporting requirements.
Click here for full details.