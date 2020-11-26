ESMA Publishes Shortlist Of Candidates For Position Of Chair

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has published the shortlist of qualified candidates for the position of Chair, which it has sent to the Council of the European Union (Council) and the European Parliament (Parliament). The Council will appoint the Chair following confirmation by the Parliament.
The Board of Supervisors has shortlisted the following candidates in alphabetical order of their surname:
- Maria-Luis Albuquerque, former Minister of Finance, Portugal
- Carmine di Noia, Commissioner of Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB), Italy; and
- Verena Ross, Executive Director of ESMA
The shortlisted candidates were selected based on their merit, skills, knowledge of financial market participants and markets, and of their experience relevant to financial supervision and regulation, following an open selection procedure.
The envisaged start date of the incoming Chair is 1 April 2021.