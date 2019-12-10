ESMA Publishes Report On The Responses Received To Its Consultation On The ELTIF Regulation

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU securities regulator, today publishes the final report on the draft Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) under Article 25 of the regulation on European long-term investment funds (ELTIF).
Considering that the draft RTS depend to a large extent on the cost section of the Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Product (PRIIPs) KID, which is currently being revised in the context of the review of the delegated acts of PRIIPs, ESMA is of the view that it is preferable to postpone the finalisation of the draft RTS until the new PRIIPs delegated acts have been published.
Therefore, today’s report provides a feedback statement summarising the responses received to the consultation on the draft RTS which was carried out between March and June 2019.
Next steps
ESMA, upon finalisation of the review of the PRIIPs Delegated Regulation 2017/653, will assess the most appropriate way to finalise the draft ELTIF RTS. Based on this assessment, ESMA may carry out another round of consultation on the revised proposed RTS.