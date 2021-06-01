ESMA Publishes Latest Edition Of Its Newsletter

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today published its latest edition of the Newsletter “Spotlight on Markets”.
Your one-stop-shop in the world of financial markets focuses this month on the Working Group on Euro Risk Free Rates and ESMA’s response to the European Supervisory Authorities’ consultation. Key publications also include:
- the Call for evidence on Digital Finance;
- ESMA’s proposal to lower the reporting threshold for net short positions to 0.1% on a permanent basis;
- the Guidance on funds’ marketing communication; and
- the Guidelines on the calculations on positions under SFTR.
In terms of senior management, today, Natasha Cazenave takes office as the new Executive Director of ESMA, having been appointed by the Board of Supervisors for a five-year term, renewable once. While at the end of May we said goodbye to Verena Ross, our Executive Director for the past 10 years. She has been a model for many, professional, approachable, and a powerful voice for women in finance.
See the new organigramme here.