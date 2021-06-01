 Skip to main Content
ESMA Publishes Latest Edition Of Its Newsletter

Date 01/06/2021

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today published its latest edition of the Newsletter “Spotlight on Markets”.


Your one-stop-shop in the world of financial markets focuses this month on the Working Group on Euro Risk Free Rates and ESMA’s response to the European Supervisory Authorities’ consultation. Key publications also include:

In terms of senior management, today, Natasha Cazenave takes office as the new Executive Director of ESMA, having been appointed by the Board of Supervisors for a five-year term, renewable once. While at the end of May we said goodbye to Verena Ross, our Executive Director for the past 10 years. She has been a model for many, professional, approachable, and a powerful voice for women in finance.

See the new organigramme here.